Foreign media reports reflect Thailand’s claim that Cambodia violated the temporary truce

Macau Business reported that Thailand’s army said Cambodia told Thai commanders a fresh border incident was accidental, after Bangkok accused Cambodian forces of breaching a ceasefire agreed on December 27 with cross-border mortar fire that injured a Thai soldier.

The Thai army said the incident happened on Tuesday morning (January 6), alleging Cambodian rounds landed in Ubon Ratchathani province.

It said one soldier was hit by shrapnel and was being evacuated for treatment.

In a follow-up statement, the army said Cambodian officers contacted a Thai unit to insist there had been no intention to fire into Thai territory, blaming the episode on an operational error by Cambodian personnel.

Thai forces in the area warned Cambodia to exercise caution and said that if a similar incident occurs again, Thailand may need to retaliate.

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata declined to comment on Thailand’s allegation, but said two Cambodian soldiers were injured after an explosion.

One was seriously hurt, she said, and both were taken to the hospital.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand had lodged a formal protest with Phnom Penh, stating the truce had been violated.

He said authorities were seeking clarification on how responsibility would be taken, adding Thailand can respond, while noting Cambodia is outgunned by its neighbour.

Anutin also said provincial governors had been instructed to prepare, though there had been no order to evacuate residents at this stage.

The ceasefire came after repeated clashes last year, including fighting in December that killed dozens and displaced around one million people on both sides.

Hundreds of thousands who fled have begun returning since the truce was agreed.

The long-running dispute stems from conflicting claims along the 800-kilometre border, drawn during the colonial era, where both sides contest territory around centuries-old ruins.

Under the December truce, the two countries pledged to stop firing, freeze troop movements and cooperate on demining along the frontier.

Bangkok said it released 18 Cambodian soldiers on December 31 as a goodwill and confidence-building move.

Phnom Penh said it remained hopeful the release would help rebuild trust.

Earlier attempts to halt the fighting have proved fragile.

A ceasefire brokered in July with backing from the United States, China and Malaysia did not hold.

In October, US President Donald Trump travelled to Malaysia to oversee the signing of a follow-on declaration, promoting new trade deals after the neighbours agreed to extend their truce.

Bangkok later suspended the agreement the following month after Thai soldiers were wounded by landmines while patrolling the border.

Tensions have continued despite the December pause.

On Saturday, Cambodia called on Thailand to withdraw forces from several areas that Phnom Penh claims as its own, while the Thai military rejected accusations that it had seized Cambodian territory, insisting its troops were operating in areas it says have always belonged to Thailand.

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry also said on Tuesday that Phnom Penh had proposed holding a bilateral border committee meeting with Thai counterparts in Siem Reap province this month.

Bangkok has previously indicated that talks on border surveying and demarcation may need to wait for Thailand’s next government, with elections scheduled for February 8.

Beyond the international coverage, Hun Sen is also facing pressure at home.

A closed Telegram group called “The Meeting 2025” has reportedly become a hub for families seeking information about soldiers who have lost contact or gone missing.

Members have been sharing relatives’ photos and comparing them with images of troops believed to have been sent to the front line, with many matches claimed by participants.

The issue traces back to the border clashes on December 24–26, 2025, when families began posting in closed Facebook groups to search for missing soldiers.

In response, official statements and pro-government media urged the public not to believe images circulating online of abandoned soldiers along the border, claiming they were AI-generated content allegedly produced by the Thai side to stir panic and undermine morale.

As more people contributed information in the private groups, the discussion increasingly shifted towards allegations that Cambodia’s military fared poorly in the fighting and suffered heavy losses.

Some posts also claimed that areas previously asserted by Cambodia were brought under Thai control, including Hill 745 and locations near Preah Vihear.

These online claims have, in turn, been portrayed as an opening for supporters of Sam Rainsy, who are said to be trying to mobilise people in Phnom Penh to rally against the Hun family, citing protest-driven political change in countries such as Nepal and Sri Lanka as examples.

Amid the growing speculation, attention has also turned to rumours about where Hun Sen and his family might go if they were forced to flee, with some online chatter pointing to China, or Australia, where the family is claimed to own a home in Melbourne.

