Border tensions flare at Chong Bok as Thai election nears

Cambodia is being portrayed as “backed into a corner” and seeking to regain leverage along the Thai–Cambodian border by stirring tensions at strategic points during Thailand’s election period, as the ceasefire remains fragile despite a temporary lull.

The latest flashpoint was Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, where Thailand said a mortar round landed near Hill 469 on January 6, 2026, wounding one Thai soldier. The incident occurred while both countries were operating under a ceasefire framework — and Thai commentary argues it followed a familiar pattern: “fire first, then call to negotiate”.

Chong Bok: a recurring trigger point

Chong Bok was also described as the starting point of an earlier round of clashes, after Thai troops came under fire while on patrol. That exchange reportedly lasted about 10 minutes before Cambodian commanders contacted Thai counterparts to seek a halt.

In the latest case, Cambodian commanders reportedly contacted Thai officers before any retaliation, describing the incident as a mistake and saying there was no intention to fire into Thai territory. Thai forces, the account said, warned that it must not happen again.

The article argues the incident was not accidental but deliberate — framed as an attempt to “check coordinates” and the effective range around Thai positions in case of a future flare-up. It notes that firing a mortar involves multiple steps — including setting the angle and range — suggesting intent rather than error.