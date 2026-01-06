Army warns Cambodia of immediate retaliation after cross-border fire

Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the Suranaree Task Force under the Second Army Area reported hearing a single shot from the Cambodian side at 7.40am on Tuesday, January 6. The round entered Thai territory near Hill 469 in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani.

Further checks found it was a grenade round fired from the Cambodian side. One Thai soldier suffered minor injuries from shrapnel.

Winthai said Cambodian counterparts later contacted Thai units in the area, claiming there was no intention to fire into Thailand and blaming an operational error by Cambodian troops.