Army warns Cambodia of immediate retaliation after cross-border fire

Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the Suranaree Task Force under the Second Army Area reported hearing a single shot from the Cambodian side at 7.40am on Tuesday, January 6. The round entered Thai territory near Hill 469 in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani.
Further checks found it was a grenade round fired from the Cambodian side. One Thai soldier suffered minor injuries from shrapnel.
Winthai said Cambodian counterparts later contacted Thai units in the area, claiming there was no intention to fire into Thailand and blaming an operational error by Cambodian troops.
Thai forces issued a warning and urged Cambodia to exercise greater caution. He said that if a similar incident occurs again, Thailand may need to carry out a retaliatory action in self-defence, in line with rules on the proportionate use of force. He urged Cambodia to strictly adhere to the ceasefire measures.
The spokesman said the army remains on alert and has contingency plans for all possible scenarios to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and safeguard the lives and property of Thai citizens.
Along the Cambodia border, he said, Thai forces are maintaining heightened monitoring and closely tracking developments.
Winthai called on residents to remain confident in the Thai military’s approach to managing the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border, saying conditions are not yet at a worrying level.
He added that no further use of weapons had been reported in other areas and residents in border communities can continue their daily lives as normal. If the situation becomes more concerning, he said the military will provide updates immediately.