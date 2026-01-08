Thai Exports Face Double-Threat in 2026 as US Tightens Grip on ‘Circumvention’ and Strategic Goods

Economic analysts warn that a 40% 'circumvention' tax and new strategic levies on machinery could derail Thailand’s recent export growth to the United States.

Despite a recent surge in trade with the United States, Thailand’s economic outlook for 2026 is overshadowed by two looming "high-stakes" risks.

Supanutt Sasiwuttiwat, a leading researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), warns that new American trade enforcement could see Thai goods slapped with tariffs as high as 40%.

The primary threat stems from "Circumvention Tariffs." Washington is increasingly suspicious of the correlation between rising Chinese imports into Thailand and Thailand’s subsequent export spike to the US.

Analysts fear the US may impose a strict "60% local content" rule; failing to meet this could result in Thai-made goods being classified as Chinese-origin, triggering a 40% penalty rate.

Furthermore, the US is expected to expand "Section 232" measures to protect its own strategic industries.

This move specifically threatens Thailand’s medium-to-large truck and parts sector—an export market worth approximately 7 billion baht—as well as electrical machinery containing steel or aluminium, which could face duties of up to 50%.