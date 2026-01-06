Trump tariffs to bite in 2026, Thai exports may shrink

Thailand’s exports in 2026 could slow sharply — or even contract — as the full-year impact of US tariff policy begins to bite, with weaker momentum also expected in shipments to China, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) said.

TPSO forecasts Thailand’s 2026 exports in a range of -3.1% to +1.1%, warning that the fading of last year’s front-loading effect and a clearer full-year impact from US tariff measures are key downside risks.

Thailand’s economy is also expected to expand only modestly. Citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank projections, TPSO said Thailand’s 2026 GDP growth is estimated at 1.6–1.7%, reflecting rising external and domestic challenges.

Nantapong Jiralertpong, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said risks include high household debt weighing on domestic purchasing power, a limited labour market recovery, a slowing global economy, and weaker growth in key partner markets — the US, China and Europe — which would directly hit Thai manufacturing and exports. He also cited geopolitical uncertainty as a driver of higher energy costs and supply-chain disruption.