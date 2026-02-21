Meta to end Messenger.com web chat, move users to Facebook

Meta has announced it will officially end the Messenger.com website for messaging in April 2026, effectively pushing users to chat on the web via Facebook instead.

In its Help Center update, Meta said it will discontinue messaging on messenger.com from April 2026 onward. After that, anyone who wants to send and receive messages in a web browser will need to use Facebook’s messaging interface.

Meta says once Messenger.com is discontinued, the system will automatically redirect users to facebook.com/messages so they can continue conversations immediately. Alternatively, users can use the Messenger mobile app on smartphones.

For users who use Messenger without linking to a Facebook account, Meta says they will only be able to continue conversations via the mobile app.

However, users will still be able to restore chat history on any platform using the PIN they set when they first created a backup in Messenger, and they can reset the PIN if they forget it.