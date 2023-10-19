Introducing Broadcast Channels on Facebook and Messenger

Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool for Pages on Facebook and are the latest addition to Facebook's robust set of tools that Page admins, such as creators and public figures, can use to directly reach and further engage with their communities.

Broadcast channels also provide a place for followers to feel even more connected and will allow them to dive deeper into the things that matter most to them.

Admins of Pages can use broadcast channel features like polls to get instant feedback from their communities, send behind-the-scenes photos or videos, or use voice notes for even more authentic communication.

Meta is currently testing the ability for Pages to create broadcast channels and expects to roll this out globally in the coming months.

Anyone on Facebook can join these broadcast channels to stay up to date on the latest from their favourite Pages.