Introducing Broadcast Channels on Facebook and Messenger
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that he is bringing broadcast channels to Facebook and Messenger. Page admins can use it to directly reach and further engage with their communities.
Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool for Pages on Facebook and are the latest addition to Facebook's robust set of tools that Page admins, such as creators and public figures, can use to directly reach and further engage with their communities.
Broadcast channels also provide a place for followers to feel even more connected and will allow them to dive deeper into the things that matter most to them.
Admins of Pages can use broadcast channel features like polls to get instant feedback from their communities, send behind-the-scenes photos or videos, or use voice notes for even more authentic communication.
Meta is currently testing the ability for Pages to create broadcast channels and expects to roll this out globally in the coming months.
Anyone on Facebook can join these broadcast channels to stay up to date on the latest from their favourite Pages.
Here's What People are Saying:
Popular content creator "Oppa Thuchy" commented on his experience broadcasting on Facebook: "This is really good! I can directly reach out to followers in seconds, which helps us approach our fans conveniently and casually. I believe Facebook Broadcast Channels will roll out even more distinct features in future that will further improve the platform."
Follow Oppa Tuchy on his Facebook page and Broadcast Channel: https://facebook.com/oppathuchy/
How it Works:
If you manage a Page on Facebook in a market where broadcast channels are currently available, you can start a channel directly from your Page. Otherwise, you can join the waitlist here and you will be notified when the feature becomes available to you.
Once the broadcast channel is created and the first message is sent, followers of that Page will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. Only the creator of the channel can send messages, but members of the broadcast channel can react to messages and vote in polls.
You can join broadcast channels from your favourite Page's profile on Facebook and see those you've joined in your chats list. Once you join the channel, you'll start receiving notifications whenever new content is posted. Notifications can be muted by tapping the "mute" icon at the top-right corner of the channel thread.
For more information on how these work, visit the Help Center.
Broadcast Channels to Join
Below are some broadcast channels on Facebook and Messenger that you can join right now.
Netflix
Jay Shetty
WWE
The Dodo
Hrithik Roshan
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
League of Legends
International Cricket Council
Goldmine Telefilms
Safety and Privacy
Broadcast channels are subject to Facebook and Messenger's Community Standards so people can feel safe being part of them.
People can report a broadcast channel itself or specific content shared in the channel, which can then be removed if it goes against our policies.
Broadcast channels are public and discoverable chat experiences, so they're treated differently than private messaging on Facebook and Messenger.
Meta have tools and teams of reviewers to help us identify, review, and remove content in broadcast channels that may violate Community Standards — often before anyone sees it.