Five “central quota” posts in ‘Anutin’ government revealed

A report says Borwornsak Uwanno is being listed for a Deputy Prime Minister post overseeing legal affairs again, as part of five “central quota” posts in an Anutin government—covering Finance, Commerce, Foreign Affairs, Energy, and a deputy prime minister role. The report adds that the Kla Tham Party will miss out on joining the government amid heavy election battles and bargaining over its former ministries.
A reporter said that in allocating ministerial quotas under a Bhumjaithai-led government formation, five central quota posts will be set aside. This would put the average ministerial quota at around 10 MPs per one cabinet quota, resulting in Bhumjaithai’s 193 MPs receiving 19 cabinet quotas, and Pheu Thai’s 74 MPs receiving 7 quotas. The remaining four cabinet quotas would be allocated to coalition partners such as the Thai Ruam Palang Party (6 MPs), Palang Pracharath Party (5 MPs), Prachachat Party (4 MPs) and smaller parties.
For the central quota ministers, the report lists: Borwornsak Uwanno as Deputy Prime Minister (legal affairs); Sihasak Phuangketkeow as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; Ekniti Nitithanprapas as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister; and Suphajee Suthumpun as Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister. Another position in the central quota is the Energy Minister, where a suitable candidate is still being approached.
However, the report says it is now clear there will be no Kla Tham Party joining the government led by Anutin Charnvirakul, because during the election there were many areas where the parties fought hard against each other despite an earlier understanding to avoid direct clashes. This reportedly caused Bhumjaithai candidates to lose in multiple constituencies, with the party’s “blue” vote dropping in many places. The report also describes Kla Tham as a feared long-term rival for Bhumjaithai because it plays a similar, targeted election game.
At the same time, the report says Kla Tham’s 58 seats are larger than expected and give it strong bargaining power. If the party joined the government, there are concerns it could reduce stability. The report adds that bringing Kla Tham in would push the government’s seat total higher than necessary, potentially driving the MPs-to-minister ratio beyond the average 10 MPs per one cabinet quota, and notes that many of Bhumjaithai’s local power-broker factions are also vying for cabinet posts.
The report further says Kla Tham has bargained for its former ministries, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, while Bhumjaithai wants Suphajee to oversee both the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture to deliver performance.
It also cites as a factor that Capt Thammanat Prompao, chairman of Kla Tham’s advisory board, still wants a ministerial seat—something Bhumjaithai leaders reportedly fear could lead to a Constitutional Court petition seeking an interpretation related to the prime minister’s qualifications.