Five “central quota” posts in ‘Anutin’ government revealed

At the same time, the report says Kla Tham’s 58 seats are larger than expected and give it strong bargaining power. If the party joined the government, there are concerns it could reduce stability. The report adds that bringing Kla Tham in would push the government’s seat total higher than necessary, potentially driving the MPs-to-minister ratio beyond the average 10 MPs per one cabinet quota, and notes that many of Bhumjaithai’s local power-broker factions are also vying for cabinet posts.

The report further says Kla Tham has bargained for its former ministries, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, while Bhumjaithai wants Suphajee to oversee both the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture to deliver performance.

It also cites as a factor that Capt Thammanat Prompao, chairman of Kla Tham’s advisory board, still wants a ministerial seat—something Bhumjaithai leaders reportedly fear could lead to a Constitutional Court petition seeking an interpretation related to the prime minister’s qualifications.