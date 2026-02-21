Healthy-eating trend boosts natural brand-story opportunities

The Office of Trade Policy and Strategy (TPSO) under Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is closely monitoring the “world food market” and finds that it is undergoing a significant change—especially in consumption of ultra-processed foods. The issue is no longer confined to health alone, but is increasingly prompting clearer questions around policy, regulation and trade—particularly for “staple foods”, the foods people regularly consume that influence the global structure of consumption.

From a global consumer survey in 2025 by Euromonitor’s Voice of the Consumer, 27% of global consumers are trying to limit processed foods. Among those intentionally changing their consumption behaviour for better health, the share is as high as 49%. This indicates that avoiding processed food is no longer a niche movement, but is becoming a mainstream driver of food choices for a large number of consumers.

Consumer awareness differs by region. Countries in Latin America show high levels of avoidance of processed foods because they have adopted the concept of classifying foods by processing level in state nutrition policy in a concrete manner. In Asia-Pacific, although the share of consumers avoiding processed foods may be lower in proportional terms, the population size still implies hundreds of millions of consumers—significantly affecting the size of the world food market.