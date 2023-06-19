Healthy Food Asia 2023: Unveiling the Future of Healthy Food in Asean and Asia Pacific

“Asia has a wide variety of healthy foods that are popular in the region. The demand for healthy food is also increasing. In response to the increasing demand for healthy food in Asia, food manufacturers and restaurants are adapting their menus and products. We also understand the importance of establishing a strong presence in the market, and we are confident that our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will set us apart.” said Tripop Boonmuan, President & CEO of Maxtex Trading Group Co., Ltd.

“As consumer demand for vegan food increases. It is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to develop a variety of products to provide alternatives to consumers. Salana Organic Village (Social Enterprise) Co. Ltd is a company that works to support organic agriculture. “We are looking for an entrepreneur with a vision to drive healthy, safe food and a sustainable environment. Whether it is a food producer, restaurant, hotel or hospital businesses driving in adding value to Thai rice delivering to consumers,” said Ramon Jariyathamrat, Marketing & sales manager of Salana Organic Village (Social Enterprise Co., Ltd.)

In conjunction with the exhibition, Healthy Food Asia will feature a comprehensive conference program encompassing diverse topics and insights from prominent figures in the food industry. Notable sessions include "Alternative Protein Solutions: Realizing the Transition to an Efficient, Inclusive, Sustainable, Nutritious, and Healthy Food System" presented by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, "Healthy Food Adaptation in Asia" by TMA, and "Future trends in healthy eating and drinking in Asia Pacific" delivered by Euromonitor International, among others. Attendees will also have the opportunity to witness a captivating live food demonstration presented by UOAT and gain valuable insights into the global food and nutrition trends for 2023 by Mahidol University.

Jidapa Sresangnum, Assistant Chief Commercial Officer of Chin Huay Public Company Limited said “ Being a part of the Healthy Food Asia community gave us a chance to expand our opportunity and share our experience. As a community, we can easily evaluate any occurring problem as well as find the right solution together. To make our community even bigger. We are also going to organize a conference session on Thursday, 6 July 2023. We will be sharing a story about Mindfulness x Flexitarian. Giving us insight on how to find peace in daily life and how to be more mindful of your own health.”

The event aims to attract a thousand visitors, providing them with unparalleled access to the exhibition, conference programs, and an array of engaging sessions covering allergen-free food, healthy lifestyle and food trends for the Asian consumer, innovation market analysis, and future trends. Furthermore, the International Matchmaking program offers over 200+ sessions per day, ensuring valuable connections are made and fostering fruitful business collaborations.

