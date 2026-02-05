‘Baan Chao Thai’ begins notifying eligible booking applicants

On February 4, 2026, organisers of the “Baan Chao Thai” project said they are gradually notifying those who have registered for the right to join the project’s booking process.
The project is open for bookings from January 19 to February 20, 2026, and may extend the booking period if interest continues to rise.
Interested applicants can review details, register for booking eligibility, and submit an initial pre-approval request with the Government Housing Bank (GHB) via the project’s website.
The project’s sample unit showroom (sale gallery) has been open since February 1, 2026, operating daily from 10.30am to 8.00pm, including public holidays and official holidays.
The project has also issued a public notice congratulating those who have successfully registered, and advised that if applicants receive an SMS from the sender name “BaanchaoTH”, they should not be alarmed — the messages are from the project and will be sent in batches to those who have completed registration.
Applicants can track the selection and allocation steps via SMS or email (as registered), or through the project’s official social media channels.
Scam warning: The project stressed that official eligibility notifications will not include any links, and urged the public to remain vigilant.
More information:
Website: www.bann-chaothai.com
Call Center: 093-228-3333
Email: [email protected]
LINE OA: @bannchaothai
Location map: https://bit.ly/3LL3F5R
Project details: https://bit.ly/49QBWbO
LINE link: https://lin.ee/rj2EMqt