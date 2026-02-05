‘Baan Chao Thai’ begins notifying eligible booking applicants

On February 4, 2026, organisers of the “Baan Chao Thai” project said they are gradually notifying those who have registered for the right to join the project’s booking process.

The project is open for bookings from January 19 to February 20, 2026, and may extend the booking period if interest continues to rise.

Interested applicants can review details, register for booking eligibility, and submit an initial pre-approval request with the Government Housing Bank (GHB) via the project’s website.

The project’s sample unit showroom (sale gallery) has been open since February 1, 2026, operating daily from 10.30am to 8.00pm, including public holidays and official holidays.