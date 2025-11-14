Anutin has sent clarification on Thai–Cambodian tensions, says Foreign Ministry

During Friday’s (November 14) briefing on the Thai–Cambodian border situation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has already sent a formal letter to US President Donald Trump in response to Washington’s request for clarification.
He said the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington has been in close contact with the US Department of State, while the US Embassy in Bangkok remains in regular communication with the Thai Foreign Ministry to verify facts and exchange information.
On Thailand’s demands to Cambodia, the spokesperson noted that Bangkok has yet to receive any official response, expression of regret or acknowledgement from Phnom Penh. He reiterated that Thailand will therefore continue suspending its implementation of the Joint Declaration.
Regarding cross-border cooperation to tackle scam syndicates, he stressed that Thailand will not halt two key missions: cracking down on scammers and clearing landmines within Thai sovereign territory.
“Scam suppression is a national agenda. We will push ahead decisively and hope Cambodia cooperates. This issue goes beyond Thai–Cambodian relations — it concerns ASEAN and the global community. If Cambodia is responsible to the international community, this matter should be separated from the border issue,” he said.
Thailand not disadvantaged on world stage
Responding to concerns that some of the Prime Minister’s remarks could put Thailand at a disadvantage internationally, Nikorndej clarified that Anutin had simply explained Thailand’s suspension of the Joint Declaration during his field visit.
“How would this disadvantage Thailand when we are the party being violated? Cambodia breached the Joint Declaration by cutting barbed wire, planting landmines and firing provocatively,” he said.
He argued instead that the recent incidents highlight Thailand’s position as the victim, making it reasonable for Bangkok to signal its response. Thailand has notified the countries most directly involved — the United States and Malaysia, both observers of the Joint Declaration.