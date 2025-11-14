Anutin has sent clarification on Thai–Cambodian tensions, says Foreign Ministry

On Thailand’s demands to Cambodia, the spokesperson noted that Bangkok has yet to receive any official response, expression of regret or acknowledgement from Phnom Penh. He reiterated that Thailand will therefore continue suspending its implementation of the Joint Declaration.

Regarding cross-border cooperation to tackle scam syndicates, he stressed that Thailand will not halt two key missions: cracking down on scammers and clearing landmines within Thai sovereign territory.

“Scam suppression is a national agenda. We will push ahead decisively and hope Cambodia cooperates. This issue goes beyond Thai–Cambodian relations — it concerns ASEAN and the global community. If Cambodia is responsible to the international community, this matter should be separated from the border issue,” he said.