Thailand’s Foreign Ministry protests Cambodian border violations, urges end to provocations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided an update on the Thailand-Cambodia border situation, following a press briefing by Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and MFA Spokesperson, on November 13, 2025 at 16:00.



1. The clash at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Sa Kaeo

On November 12, the Ministry issued a statement confirming Royal Thai Army reports that Cambodian soldiers opened fire first in the Ban Nong Ya Kaew border area in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.

Thai troops were forced to take cover before firing warning shots in self-defence to protect Thailand’s sovereignty. The response, the Ministry stressed, was carried out in full compliance with the Rules of Engagement and international law.

Thai civilians in the area, particularly vulnerable groups, were moved to safety immediately.