Thailand’s Foreign Ministry protests Cambodian border violations, urges end to provocations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided an update on the Thailand-Cambodia border situation, following a press briefing by Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and MFA Spokesperson, on November 13, 2025 at 16:00.
On November 12, the Ministry issued a statement confirming Royal Thai Army reports that Cambodian soldiers opened fire first in the Ban Nong Ya Kaew border area in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.
Thai troops were forced to take cover before firing warning shots in self-defence to protect Thailand’s sovereignty. The response, the Ministry stressed, was carried out in full compliance with the Rules of Engagement and international law.
Thai civilians in the area, particularly vulnerable groups, were moved to safety immediately.
Thailand has submitted a formal protest letter to Cambodia — in addition to an earlier protest regarding the planting of new anti-personnel landmines inside Thai territory.
Further actions include:
Tomorrow, November 14, Thailand will facilitate an on-site investigation by the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) at both Huai Thamariya (Si Sa Ket) and Ban Nong Ya Kaew (Sa Kaeo).
Earlier today, the Ministry issued a press release titled “Cambodia’s repeated violations of the Joint Declaration between Thailand and Cambodia,” highlighting Cambodia’s alleged attempts to stage incidents and disseminate false information.
Thailand affirmed its continued commitment to the Joint Declaration, citing progress in four key areas:
The MFA argued that Thailand has no reason to jeopardise the agreement.
Conversely, the Ministry accused Cambodia of repeatedly violating the Joint Declaration, staging incidents, and fabricating narratives to cast itself as a victim. It noted that the Ban Nong Ya Kaew clash occurred just two days after the landmine incident, which breached both the Joint Declaration and the Ottawa Convention.
Thailand described Cambodia’s behaviour as irresponsible, destabilising, and politically motivated, warning that such actions risk damaging border security, bilateral relations, ASEAN credibility, and regional stability.
The MFA also accused Cambodia of engaging in information warfare, saying Thailand’s actions remain transparent and verifiable, with the country fully open to scrutiny from the ASEAN Observer Team, free media, and civil society.
The Ministry emphasised that all Thai government agencies are working together to safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of the Thai people — the government’s highest priority.
Thailand reiterated its call for Cambodia to take responsibility, end all provocations, and demonstrate genuine goodwill to restore peace along the border.