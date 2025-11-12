Foreign Ministry spokesman denies claims of envoy opposition to Thailand’s JD suspension, affirms right to defend national sovereignty

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also revealed questions raised by diplomats regarding Thailand’s position following the NSC’s decision on November 11. Sihasak reaffirmed that Thailand reserves the right to take necessary action to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and will proceed in line with the situation on the ground.

When asked whether Thailand’s suspension of the JD meant that it had been scrapped, the minister clarified that it is currently suspended. However, given the sentiment among the Thai public, it remains uncertain how long the suspension can be maintained, as this will depend on Cambodia’s response to Thailand’s demands. No country has expressed opposition to Thailand’s suspension of the JD; all have shown understanding, though some expressed concern that the situation should not escalate further.

The spokesman also confirmed that the suspension of the JD will not affect operations to suppress scam networks in Cambodia. The NSC emphasised that measures which Thailand can carry out independently or in cooperation with other countries, such as demining operations and anti-scam efforts, will continue. In December, Thailand will host an international conference on scam prevention, following ASEAN and APEC discussions, in cooperation with other nations. The spokesman affirmed that these efforts are ongoing and will be further strengthened.

Nikorndej assured the public that the Foreign Ministry remains committed to peaceful methods and that the government and all relevant agencies are acting comprehensively and decisively to uphold Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people. Thailand expects Cambodia to take responsibility for the incident in good faith and restore confidence that such events will not happen again.

When asked whether the ministry will file additional protests with countries supporting Cambodia under the Ottawa Convention, Nikorndej confirmed that countries such as Japan, which is chairing the upcoming States Parties meeting, have already been informed through official channels. Thailand is also considering sending letters directly to countries that support Cambodia, and these actions will proceed in parallel.

Regarding reactions from the United States and Malaysia, which serve as observers to the Thai–Cambodian JD, the spokesman said that the Thai Ambassador in Washington has already briefed U.S. representatives on Thailand’s expectations that Cambodia take responsibility for the incident. Malaysia has also dispatched a senior military representative to monitor the situation and explore what measures it can take.

In response to questions about when the protests under the Ottawa Convention might yield results and whether the Foreign Minister would attend the meeting in person, Nikorndej said it remains under consideration. If the minister does not attend personally, a senior representative will go in his place. The agenda is still being reviewed to ensure the highest possible outcome.

He explained that the Ottawa Convention does not include punitive measures but allows for the condemnation of a party state at the meeting, which can prompt donor countries to reconsider their support. The accused state is also allowed to explain its position, but he insisted that Thailand’s evidence is clear and well-founded.