Gen Hing Bun Hieng, BHQ strongman, lying in wait for new clash with Thailand

Tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border have sharply escalated following the injury of Thai soldiers who stepped on newly planted landmines in the Huai Ta Maria area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province Monday (November 10).

Huai Ta Maria, located about 1.6 kilometres from Phu Makua, is considered a strategic zone where Cambodian forces are reportedly attempting to seize control in order to retake Phu Makua, a contested border outpost.

Losing control of Phu Makua would be seen as a loss of sovereignty, a politically sensitive issue that Cambodia’s opposition has used to attack Prime Minister Hun Manet and former leader Hun Sen.

Sources report that Hun Sen has ordered Gen Hing Bun Hieng, Commander of Cambodia’s elite Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ), to remain embedded in Preah Vihear province to find ways to reclaim the area.