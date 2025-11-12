Anutin in tears visiting injured soldiers, vows best care for all

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday flew by helicopter to Sunpasit Hospital in Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani, to visit and encourage four soldiers injured by a landmine explosion during a patrol in Huai Ta Maria, Si Sa Ket, on November 10.

The four injured were Sergeant Major First Class Therdsak Samaphong, who lost his right foot; Private Vachira Panthana, who suffered blast pressure injuries; Private Aphirak Srichomchai, who sustained two shrapnel wounds to his right calf; and Private Anucha Sucharee, who suffered eye irritation from dust or chemicals.

Upon arrival, Anutin went straight to the ICU to visit Therdsak, who is being treated for his severe leg injury. Meeting the soldier’s wife and family, the prime minister placed his hand on Therdsak’s shoulder and said tearfully, “Are you in pain? Don’t worry, we’ll take the best care of you.” As he turned to leave, he wiped his tears away.

Anutin also asked the medical team about prosthetic technology, saying, “Modern artificial limbs can now allow people to run almost normally.” He presented financial aid and later visited the three other soldiers with minor injuries.