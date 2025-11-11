Chontida Asavahame confirms breakup with PM Anutin’s son after seven years together

Chontida “Pleng” Asavahame, politician and former actress, has spoken publicly for the first time about her breakup with Seranee “Pek” Charnvirakul, son of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, ending weeks of speculation following reports that their engagement had been called off.

In an emotional interview with Thai media, Chontida confirmed, “It’s true — our seven-year relationship has ended.”

She was attending the 42nd anniversary celebration of GMM Grammy Public Company Limited on Tuesday (November 11).

“I always knew something like this could happen, but I never thought it would happen to me. I didn’t prepare my heart — I was shocked,” she said.

She went on: “We talked about the reason once; it was a sensitive issue. When the news came out that we hadn’t posted pictures together for a long time, we talked about it. He said he wasn’t ready and needed time — which I respected. I’m 29 now, and it’s normal to feel unready sometimes.”

Chontida said that if it were just postponing the wedding, that could have waited. “But I think what I understood and what ‘Pek’ felt weren’t the same — our understanding differed. So, we decided to change the form of our relationship. Love has transformed.”

She added that the final decision came after two discussions:

“The first time, I didn’t get a clear answer. The second time, I asked to talk again — and that’s when I got my answer. I respect his decision.”