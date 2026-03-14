Listed firms post lower sales but higher profit in 2025

Thailand’s listed companies posted lower sales in 2025, but net profit rose sharply in the opposite direction, supported by merger-related gains, business restructuring and investment returns.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) said listed firms recorded a 7.2% decline in total sales in 2025, reflecting the economic slowdown and lower oil prices.

Although operating profit weakened, net profit increased by 20.5%.

The rise in net profit was driven by special gains from mergers and acquisitions, business restructuring, investments and financial instruments among several large companies.

Overall financial strength also improved, with the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio declining from the previous year.

Sorawit Krairiksh, Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing Division at the SET, said 799 listed companies, or 96.3% of the 830 companies required to submit financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2025, had done so. The figures cover both SET- and mai-listed companies, excluding property funds and infrastructure funds.