BTS Group Receives Outstanding CFO Award at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2025

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 06, 2025

BANGKOK, 4 November 2025, BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (BTS Group) is pleased to announce that Ms. Chawadee Rungruang, Chief Financial Officer, has been awarded the Outstanding CFO in the Transportation Sector at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2025, hosted by the Investment Analysts Association (IAA).

The award ceremony was presided over by Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, together with Mr. Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, Chairman of the Investment Analysts Association, and Mr. Sombat Narawutthichai, President of the Investment Analysts Association, at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, Bangkok.

BTS Group Receives Outstanding CFO Award at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2025

This recognition is based on votes from securities analysts and fund managers nationwide. The award reflects Ms. Chawadee Rungruang’s strong leadership, strategic financial management capabilities, and her pivotal role in strengthening the Company’s financial position amid the evolving challenges of the transportation and mobility industry. She has demonstrated a proven ability in formulating long-term financial strategies and enhancing the Company’s capital structure, enabling BTS Group to maintain resilient and sustainable growth, even in the face of economic volatility and intensifying global competition. 

BTS Group Receives Outstanding CFO Award at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2025

The IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2025 aims to honor outstanding executives across Thailand’s capital market. This year, BTS Group is one of only 49 listed companies across 16 industry sectors selected to receive this prestigious recognition.

BTS Group Receives Outstanding CFO Award at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2025

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy