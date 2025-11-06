BTS Group Receives Outstanding CFO Award at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2025

The award ceremony was presided over by Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, together with Mr. Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, Chairman of the Investment Analysts Association, and Mr. Sombat Narawutthichai, President of the Investment Analysts Association, at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, Bangkok.

This recognition is based on votes from securities analysts and fund managers nationwide. The award reflects Ms. Chawadee Rungruang’s strong leadership, strategic financial management capabilities, and her pivotal role in strengthening the Company’s financial position amid the evolving challenges of the transportation and mobility industry. She has demonstrated a proven ability in formulating long-term financial strategies and enhancing the Company’s capital structure, enabling BTS Group to maintain resilient and sustainable growth, even in the face of economic volatility and intensifying global competition.

The IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2025 aims to honor outstanding executives across Thailand’s capital market. This year, BTS Group is one of only 49 listed companies across 16 industry sectors selected to receive this prestigious recognition.