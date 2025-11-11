Anutin orders public health minister to speed up revision of alcohol sale hours

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat to expedite the revision of regulations on alcohol sale hours, following concerns raised by businesses and foreign tourists, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Tuesday.
Siripong said Anutin discussed the matter with Pattana during the weekly Cabinet meeting, and the minister assured him that the issue would be resolved as quickly as possible.
Businesses involved in alcohol sales earlier voiced concerns that the new Alcohol Control Act, which came into effect on November 8, lacked sub-regulations to guide enforcement — particularly on the controversial time restrictions for alcohol sales.
Although the new Act itself does not specify trading hours, it is accompanied by a Prime Minister’s Office announcement dated June 23, which outlines the permitted hours for alcohol sales:
Exemptions apply to:
Business operators have expressed concern that the 2pm–5pm ban on alcohol sales could cause confusion among foreign tourists.
According to Siripong, Pattana — who chairs the Alcohol Control Policy Committee — said he would convene a meeting on November 13 to discuss possible adjustments, with a solution expected by December 4.
The new law also reiterates penalties for drinking outside permitted hours. If customers — including foreign tourists — continue drinking after the legal cut-off (2pm–5pm or 1am) with unfinished drinks, both the venue and the customer could face fines of up to 10,000 baht.
Several foreign embassies have reportedly advised their citizens to exercise caution when consuming alcohol in Thailand.