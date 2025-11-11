Anutin orders public health minister to speed up revision of alcohol sale hours

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat to expedite the revision of regulations on alcohol sale hours, following concerns raised by businesses and foreign tourists, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Tuesday.

PM urges faster review of alcohol regulations

Siripong said Anutin discussed the matter with Pattana during the weekly Cabinet meeting, and the minister assured him that the issue would be resolved as quickly as possible.

Businesses involved in alcohol sales earlier voiced concerns that the new Alcohol Control Act, which came into effect on November 8, lacked sub-regulations to guide enforcement — particularly on the controversial time restrictions for alcohol sales.