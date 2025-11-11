Anutin declares peace ‘over’, scraps Thai-Cambodian declaration, dismisses concerns from Cambodia and Trump

November 11, 2025 — Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province: Standing at the Inthuman (Phu Makua) forward base, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared that the Thai-Cambodian peace agreement was over, announcing Thailand’s withdrawal from the four-clause declaration and asserting Thailand’s sovereign right to act independently.
“Thailand belongs to us. Where I stand now is Thai soil. No one can claim sovereignty over it. The peace process is over. From now on, Thailand will do what benefits Thailand — without consulting or seeking permission from anyone,” Anutin said firmly.
He confirmed that the government had discussed operational plans with the Royal Thai Army earlier in the day and that the Defence Ministry had been briefed on the procedures.
“I won’t discuss security operations in detail. If I stay silent, it’s not weakness — it’s discipline. We will not yield or accept disadvantage. We are the ones shaping the direction,” he said.
Anutin stressed that Thailand will no longer comply with the four clauses of the joint declaration and that the government will fully support military operations under national security mandates.
When asked about Malaysia’s proposal to revive the peace talks, he retorted:
“Revive what? The agreement is already over.”
He added that Thailand had honoured the agreement in good faith, but Cambodia had failed to follow through.
“I’ve seen it with my own eyes. The four mines — three now, because one exploded under our soldier’s foot — are newly planted on Thai soil after the agreement was signed. Cambodia has violated what it pledged to do.”
Anutin said Thailand had exercised patience, believing that with ASEAN and the world as witnesses, Cambodia would comply.
“But now it’s proven otherwise. There’s no agreement anymore. Thailand will act as it must,” he said.
When asked whether Thailand needed to report to US President Donald Trump, a witness to the accord, Anutin dismissed the idea.
“Report to whom? We are a sovereign country. We don’t report to anyone. If asked, we will respond appropriately — like any ambassador would. Otherwise, we owe no explanation.”
He affirmed full backing for the armed forces, naming Defence Ministry, Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand, Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief, and Second Army Region, saying they have the government’s full authority to protect the nation.
“My message is clear — protect our sovereignty, our honour, and the morale of our troops and our people,” Anutin said.
Asked how he had encouraged soldiers on the ground, the prime minister replied quietly:
“Words weren’t needed. A look, a handshake, a grip — we understand each other. The determination in their hands told me everything.”