Anutin declares peace ‘over’, scraps Thai-Cambodian declaration, dismisses concerns from Cambodia and Trump

November 11, 2025 — Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province: Standing at the Inthuman (Phu Makua) forward base, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared that the Thai-Cambodian peace agreement was over, announcing Thailand’s withdrawal from the four-clause declaration and asserting Thailand’s sovereign right to act independently.

“Thailand belongs to us. Where I stand now is Thai soil. No one can claim sovereignty over it. The peace process is over. From now on, Thailand will do what benefits Thailand — without consulting or seeking permission from anyone,” Anutin said firmly.

He confirmed that the government had discussed operational plans with the Royal Thai Army earlier in the day and that the Defence Ministry had been briefed on the procedures.

“I won’t discuss security operations in detail. If I stay silent, it’s not weakness — it’s discipline. We will not yield or accept disadvantage. We are the ones shaping the direction,” he said.

Anutin stressed that Thailand will no longer comply with the four clauses of the joint declaration and that the government will fully support military operations under national security mandates.

When asked about Malaysia’s proposal to revive the peace talks, he retorted:

“Revive what? The agreement is already over.”