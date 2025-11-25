Southern floods deal blow to tourism as Malaysians expected to cancel all trips

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has warned that the severe flooding in southern Thailand — particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla — is already dragging down tourism demand, with expectations that Malaysian tourists will cancel all travel plans to the South this week.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said that throughout the past weekend, around 15 Malaysian operators — including tour companies, travel agencies and FIT (free independent traveller) groups — contacted TAT to inquire about the worsening flood situation in southern Thailand, especially in Hat Yai district.

TAT now anticipates that Malaysian tourists will cancel all trips (“total cancellation”) to southern destinations this week due to prolonged flooding and safety concerns.