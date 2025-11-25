Southern floods deal blow to tourism as Malaysians expected to cancel all trips

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has warned that the severe flooding in southern Thailand — particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla — is already dragging down tourism demand, with expectations that Malaysian tourists will cancel all travel plans to the South this week.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said that throughout the past weekend, around 15 Malaysian operators — including tour companies, travel agencies and FIT (free independent traveller) groups — contacted TAT to inquire about the worsening flood situation in southern Thailand, especially in Hat Yai district.
TAT now anticipates that Malaysian tourists will cancel all trips (“total cancellation”) to southern destinations this week due to prolonged flooding and safety concerns.
Malaysia’s mainstream media have been reporting continuously on the flood situation and the case of Malaysian tourists stranded in Hat Yai — across TV, online news platforms and social media — prompting widespread worry among the public.
The Malaysian government has also issued a flood warning alert, advising citizens to avoid travel to southern Thailand, leading to an immediate drop in travel demand and likely short-term suspension of travel.
Reports from Malaysian media between November 21–24 explained that Hat Yai and nearby areas had experienced days of continuous heavy rainfall, causing sudden flash floods and rapidly rising water levels. Thais and foreign visitors — including Malaysian tourists — were directly affected, with many stranded in hotels or unable to evacuate safely.
According to Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, around 4,000 Malaysians are currently in Hat Yai and nearby areas affected by the flooding. Authorities have confirmed that all remain safe.
Many Malaysians stranded in hotels or local accommodations have received food and basic assistance, though some reports indicate they must ration supplies as shops are closed or hard to access. Power and communication disruptions were also reported in some areas.
The Malaysian Consulate in Songkhla is coordinating closely with Thai local authorities to evacuate and relocate affected tourists. The consulate has instructed Malaysian nationals who are stranded to wait in hotel lobbies to facilitate evacuations.
While water levels have begun to recede in certain locations, rain continues, and the situation remains under close monitoring, as water levels could rise again until November 24.
Malaysian authorities advise their citizens to avoid travelling to Hat Yai and surrounding areas for the time being, due to uncertainty over flood conditions and the possibility of further disruptions.