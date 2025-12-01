Samui unveils 5 new tourism styles for 2026 with luxury, wellness, festivals, and sustainability at the core

Get ready! If you’re dreaming of a travel experience unlike any other, Koh Samui is gearing up for a major upgrade to its tourism programs and promotional activities for FY 2026.
The goal is to elevate its image as a “Treasure of the Gulf of Thailand”—a destination that meets every traveler’s lifestyle while pushing forward a sustainability-driven vision.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) – Samui Office recently held a major brainstorming forum with public and private stakeholders to shape Samui’s marketing direction. The mission: boost tourism, build a positive destination image, and ensure visitors feel that Samui is “truly worth the journey.”
TAT unveiled two flagship initiatives set to attract global travelers next year:
1) Treasure Islands Samui–Phangan–Tao
Concept: High-value tourism, luxury experiences, and premium offerings across three major islands.
Goal: Attract high-spending tourists seeking exclusive, world-class adventures.
2) Amazing Wonder Tri-Islands
Concept: Encourage dispersal of tourists from Samui’s main hotspots to high-potential secondary areas—possibly including Phangan and Tao.
Goal: Create more inclusive income distribution and showcase lesser-known island charms.
The most exciting part is the creation of new signature activities that will form Samui’s official tourism calendar—crafted around 5 major pillars to serve every kind of traveler:
1. Gastronomy & Culinary
A paradise for food lovers—local flavors, creative menus, and seaside fine dining.
2. Sport Tourism
World-class competitions and adventure activities on land and at sea.
3. Health & Wellness
Beach yoga, luxury spas, detox retreats, and holistic healing programs.
4. Art & Festival
Cultural showcases—art fairs, music events, and spectacular annual celebrations.
5. Sustainable Tourism
Eco-friendly experiences and community-based tourism for responsible travelers.
From Michelin-level local cuisine, beachfront marathons, world-class wellness retreats, and art festivals, to coral planting activities, Samui 2026 has it all.
Local sectors are joining forces to ensure that Samui becomes more than just a beautiful island—it’s a destination that delivers a complete, unforgettable, and meaningful travel experience.
Get ready to book your tickets—Samui is about to become your next dream trip.