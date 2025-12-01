Samui unveils 5 new tourism styles for 2026 with luxury, wellness, festivals, and sustainability at the core

MONDAY, DECEMBER 01, 2025

Pack your bags. Samui is upgrading its tourism strategy for 2026 with five new experience-driven themes—gastronomy, sports, wellness, arts, and sustainability—to attract global travelers

Get ready! If you’re dreaming of a travel experience unlike any other, Koh Samui is gearing up for a major upgrade to its tourism programs and promotional activities for FY 2026.

The goal is to elevate its image as a “Treasure of the Gulf of Thailand”—a destination that meets every traveler’s lifestyle while pushing forward a sustainability-driven vision.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) – Samui Office recently held a major brainstorming forum with public and private stakeholders to shape Samui’s marketing direction. The mission: boost tourism, build a positive destination image, and ensure visitors feel that Samui is “truly worth the journey.”


Highlights for 2026: Must-see projects!

TAT unveiled two flagship initiatives set to attract global travelers next year:

1) Treasure Islands Samui–Phangan–Tao

Concept: High-value tourism, luxury experiences, and premium offerings across three major islands.

Goal: Attract high-spending tourists seeking exclusive, world-class adventures.

2) Amazing Wonder Tri-Islands

Concept: Encourage dispersal of tourists from Samui’s main hotspots to high-potential secondary areas—possibly including Phangan and Tao.

Goal: Create more inclusive income distribution and showcase lesser-known island charms.


5 Key Themes to shape Samui’s new tourism calendar

The most exciting part is the creation of new signature activities that will form Samui’s official tourism calendar—crafted around 5 major pillars to serve every kind of traveler:

1. Gastronomy & Culinary

A paradise for food lovers—local flavors, creative menus, and seaside fine dining.

2. Sport Tourism

World-class competitions and adventure activities on land and at sea.

3. Health & Wellness

Beach yoga, luxury spas, detox retreats, and holistic healing programs.

4. Art & Festival

Cultural showcases—art fairs, music events, and spectacular annual celebrations.

5. Sustainable Tourism

Eco-friendly experiences and community-based tourism for responsible travelers.

From Michelin-level local cuisine, beachfront marathons, world-class wellness retreats, and art festivals, to coral planting activities, Samui 2026 has it all.

Local sectors are joining forces to ensure that Samui becomes more than just a beautiful island—it’s a destination that delivers a complete, unforgettable, and meaningful travel experience.

Get ready to book your tickets—Samui is about to become your next dream trip.

 

 

 

 

 

