Samui unveils 5 new tourism styles for 2026 with luxury, wellness, festivals, and sustainability at the core

Get ready! If you’re dreaming of a travel experience unlike any other, Koh Samui is gearing up for a major upgrade to its tourism programs and promotional activities for FY 2026.

The goal is to elevate its image as a “Treasure of the Gulf of Thailand”—a destination that meets every traveler’s lifestyle while pushing forward a sustainability-driven vision.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) – Samui Office recently held a major brainstorming forum with public and private stakeholders to shape Samui’s marketing direction. The mission: boost tourism, build a positive destination image, and ensure visitors feel that Samui is “truly worth the journey.”



Highlights for 2026: Must-see projects!

TAT unveiled two flagship initiatives set to attract global travelers next year:

1) Treasure Islands Samui–Phangan–Tao

Concept: High-value tourism, luxury experiences, and premium offerings across three major islands.

Goal: Attract high-spending tourists seeking exclusive, world-class adventures.

2) Amazing Wonder Tri-Islands

Concept: Encourage dispersal of tourists from Samui’s main hotspots to high-potential secondary areas—possibly including Phangan and Tao.

Goal: Create more inclusive income distribution and showcase lesser-known island charms.