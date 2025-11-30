Thailand wasted decade as products lag, tourism loses trust: Thai Chamber in China

Phaichit Viboontanasarn, vice-chairman and secretary-general of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in China and former Minister Counsellor (Commercial) at the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing, has warned that Thailand has spent more than a decade missing out on “strategic opportunities” in the Chinese market.

He said Thailand failed to keep pace with China’s rapid shift to full-scale online consumption, leaving Thai goods “behind the curve” and increasingly viewed as “outdated” by Chinese consumers.

He noted that Thailand has not invested consistently in new product development, lacks a strong brand identity, and has struggled to present a unified health-centric narrative for Thai food products, despite clear potential.

Without research-backed communication, he said, Thailand remains unable to penetrate China’s fast-growing middle-class segment.

“The past 10 years have been wasted,” Phaichit said. “China’s market is 35 times larger than Thailand’s, yet we can access only a fraction of it because our products, strategies and personnel are still not ready.”