BigC Wins Gold Award – Excellence in Retail/Shopper Marketing, Celebrates the Success of “BigC Thailand Lucky Landing” Campaign

BigC Supercenter, Thailand’s leading retail brand, has proudly won the Gold Award in Excellence in Retail / Shopper Marketing at the prestigious Marketing Excellence Awards 2025 hosted by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE Singapore. The recognition was earned through the campaign “BigC: Global Reach Unleashed”, widely known as BigC Thailand Lucky Landing, in collaboration with Vpon Big Data Group, a leading AI and big data solutions provider in Asia. Vpon’s expertise in cross-border strategies significantly contributed to the campaign’s success.

This success has positioned BigC as the most outstanding Thai retail brand on China’s XHS (小红书) platform, achieving remarkable growth far above its competitors:

Over +140% increase in followers, ranking No.1 among all Thai retailers

More than +133% rise in engagement rate

An impressive +913% increase in post views

The campaign also propelled the hashtag #BigC必买 (“Must-Buy at BigC”) to over 750,000 accumulated views. Importantly, the results went far beyond online performance, successfully bridging into offline shopping behavior: