BigC Wins Gold Award – Excellence in Retail/Shopper Marketing, Celebrates the Success of “BigC Thailand Lucky Landing” Campaign

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2025

Strengthening Its Leadership as Thailand’s No.1 Retailer Loved by Locals and Tourists

BigC Supercenter, Thailand’s leading retail brand, has proudly won the Gold Award in Excellence in Retail / Shopper Marketing at the prestigious Marketing Excellence Awards 2025 hosted by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE Singapore. The recognition was earned through the campaign “BigC: Global Reach Unleashed”, widely known as BigC Thailand Lucky Landing, in collaboration with Vpon Big Data Group, a leading AI and big data solutions provider in Asia. Vpon’s expertise in cross-border strategies significantly contributed to the campaign’s success.

This success has positioned BigC as the most outstanding Thai retail brand on China’s XHS (小红书) platform, achieving remarkable growth far above its competitors:

  • Over +140% increase in followers, ranking No.1 among all Thai retailers
  • More than +133% rise in engagement rate
  • An impressive +913% increase in post views

The campaign also propelled the hashtag #BigC必买 (“Must-Buy at BigC”) to over 750,000 accumulated views. Importantly, the results went far beyond online performance, successfully bridging into offline shopping behavior:

  • +90% increase in Chinese tourist footfall at BigC stores
  • More than 100,000 participants in the online coupon campaign
  • An exceptionally high redemption rate of over 80%

These achievements are clear evidence that BigC is consistently outperforming competitors by creating differentiation across four key dimensions:

  • Top-of-Mind Awareness – Tourists think of BigC first when it comes to shopping in Thailand
  • Social Proof & Trust – Authentic voices from real consumers on Chinese platforms build natural credibility
  • Content Dominance – Constant visibility ensures BigC never fades from customers’ attention
  • Conversion Advantage – A powerful cycle of awareness, trust, and visibility leads directly to higher store visits and purchase

This prestigious award stands as a testament to BigC’s success as a retail brand deeply cherished by both Thai consumers and international tourists. It reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to continuously elevating its products and services to meet the diverse needs of all customers, while setting a new benchmark for Thailand’s retail industry. To build on this success and deliver an even greater shopping experience, BigC is preparing to launch the ‘BigC Thailand Lucky Landing Phase II’ campaign coming soon. The campaign promises to be a spectacular initiative, offering exclusive privileges that go beyond expectations and reaffirming BigC’s position as the No.1 shopping destination that tourists around the world trust and think of first.

