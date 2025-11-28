BigC Wins Gold Award – Excellence in Retail/Shopper Marketing, Celebrates the Success of “BigC Thailand Lucky Landing” Campaign

BigC Supercenter, Thailand’s leading retail brand, has proudly won the Gold Award in Excellence in Retail / Shopper Marketing at the prestigious Marketing Excellence Awards 2025 hosted by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE Singapore. The recognition was earned through the campaign “BigC: Global Reach Unleashed”, widely known as BigC Thailand Lucky Landing, in collaboration with Vpon Big Data Group, a leading AI and big data solutions provider in Asia. Vpon’s expertise in cross-border strategies significantly contributed to the campaign’s success.
This success has positioned BigC as the most outstanding Thai retail brand on China’s XHS (小红书) platform, achieving remarkable growth far above its competitors:
The campaign also propelled the hashtag #BigC必买 (“Must-Buy at BigC”) to over 750,000 accumulated views. Importantly, the results went far beyond online performance, successfully bridging into offline shopping behavior:
These achievements are clear evidence that BigC is consistently outperforming competitors by creating differentiation across four key dimensions:
This prestigious award stands as a testament to BigC’s success as a retail brand deeply cherished by both Thai consumers and international tourists. It reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to continuously elevating its products and services to meet the diverse needs of all customers, while setting a new benchmark for Thailand’s retail industry. To build on this success and deliver an even greater shopping experience, BigC is preparing to launch the ‘BigC Thailand Lucky Landing Phase II’ campaign coming soon. The campaign promises to be a spectacular initiative, offering exclusive privileges that go beyond expectations and reaffirming BigC’s position as the No.1 shopping destination that tourists around the world trust and think of first.