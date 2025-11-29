'Consul General' in Guangzhou Urges Thailand to Upskill Workforce and Enhance Software to Attract Chinese Investors

Kajtiti Wiwatwanont, the Consul General in Guangzhou, emphasized that Guangdong Province, as China’s leading economic powerhouse, remains a key trade partner for Thailand. However, Thailand’s increasing trade deficit reflects the growing wave of Chinese investment flowing into the country, a trend that presents both opportunities and challenges.

The main challenge faced by Chinese investors in Thailand is the shortage of skilled labor, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. This has led Chinese companies to implement their own Upskill/Reskill programs or collaborate with Thailand’s vocational education institutions through MOUs to address this gap.

Kajtiti suggested that Thailand should elevate its relationship with China to a "science and technology partnership" to adapt to an era driven by AI and advanced technologies. He warned that without the necessary labor skills and technological infrastructure, Thailand risks missing out on opportunities in the growing Chinese market.