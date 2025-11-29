Ranong Port launches Multimodal Transport project, connecting five regional economic routes

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has launched the Multimodal Transport project at Ranong Port, with the first shipment heading to Yangon, Myanmar. This new initiative connects China, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, and the BIMSTEC region, marking a significant step in transforming Ranong Port into a key maritime trade hub for the Andaman Sea.
The project brings together road transport, rail, and sea logistics in a seamless connection, aiming to enhance trade and investment opportunities in Southeast Asia and South Asia. It is also designed to boost confidence among logistics providers, shipping lines, and investors by creating a transparent, modern, and sustainable infrastructure for regional economic integration.
Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, Director-General of the Port Authority of Thailand, stated,
“Ranong Port is the only public port on Thailand’s Andaman Sea coast, acting as a gateway to BIMSTEC, and the introduction of Multimodal Transport will open new economic opportunities. It reflects PAT’s commitment to developing the port as a modern and sustainable logistics hub, supporting Thailand’s economic connections with the region and global markets.”
The new multimodal route reduces shipping times significantly, including:
Previously, shipping to these destinations took 14–21 days, so this new system will help reduce costs, improve flexibility, and give both Thai and international businesses a competitive edge.
The project is supported by Thai Transport Center Co., Ltd., alongside key partners including SCG JWD Logistics Public Co., Ltd., Ever Flow River Group Public Co., Ltd. from Myanmar, and SPT Smart Creation Co., Ltd. Together, they are pushing forward the development of a fully integrated multimodal transport system, with Ranong Port acting as the central distribution hub for BIMSTEC countries — a region with high growth potential.
This launch signals the strengthening of public-private collaboration to position Thailand as a leading trade hub in the Andaman Sea and BIMSTEC region. The focus remains on developing fast, cost-effective, and sustainable logistics systems that will support Thailand’s global trade competitiveness and contribute to a stable and growing economy for the future.