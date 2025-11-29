Ranong Port launches Multimodal Transport project, connecting five regional economic routes

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has launched the Multimodal Transport project at Ranong Port, with the first shipment heading to Yangon, Myanmar. This new initiative connects China, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, and the BIMSTEC region, marking a significant step in transforming Ranong Port into a key maritime trade hub for the Andaman Sea.

The project brings together road transport, rail, and sea logistics in a seamless connection, aiming to enhance trade and investment opportunities in Southeast Asia and South Asia. It is also designed to boost confidence among logistics providers, shipping lines, and investors by creating a transparent, modern, and sustainable infrastructure for regional economic integration.

Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, Director-General of the Port Authority of Thailand, stated,

“Ranong Port is the only public port on Thailand’s Andaman Sea coast, acting as a gateway to BIMSTEC, and the introduction of Multimodal Transport will open new economic opportunities. It reflects PAT’s commitment to developing the port as a modern and sustainable logistics hub, supporting Thailand’s economic connections with the region and global markets.”