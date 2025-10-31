Port Authority opens free breast and gynaecological cancer screening for Khlong Toei women

On October 30, 2025, the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) opened the PAT ARENA building to provide free breast and gynaecological cancer screenings for women living in Khlong Toei and nearby communities, under the project “October: Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” held in honour of His Majesty the King.

The event, taking place from October 30-31, was organised by PAT in collaboration with the Kanjanabaramee Foundation, with Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, Director-General of PAT, presiding over the ceremony. Also in attendance were Dr Somyos Deerasamee, Chairman of the Kanjanabaramee Foundation, PAT executives and staff, local government representatives, and members of the public.

Kriengkrai stated that this is the third year PAT has organised such cancer screening activities to support and provide access for Thai women—especially high-risk and underprivileged groups—to early detection services.

“Breast and cervical cancers are the two most common and dangerous cancers among women. If detected early, both can be treated successfully. Regular screening acts as a vital shield, reducing mortality rates and enabling timely treatment,” he said.