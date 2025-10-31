Port Authority opens free breast and gynaecological cancer screening for Khlong Toei women

On October 30, 2025, the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) opened the PAT ARENA building to provide free breast and gynaecological cancer screenings for women living in Khlong Toei and nearby communities, under the project “October: Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” held in honour of His Majesty the King.
The event, taking place from October 30-31, was organised by PAT in collaboration with the Kanjanabaramee Foundation, with Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, Director-General of PAT, presiding over the ceremony. Also in attendance were Dr Somyos Deerasamee, Chairman of the Kanjanabaramee Foundation, PAT executives and staff, local government representatives, and members of the public.
Kriengkrai stated that this is the third year PAT has organised such cancer screening activities to support and provide access for Thai women—especially high-risk and underprivileged groups—to early detection services.
“Breast and cervical cancers are the two most common and dangerous cancers among women. If detected early, both can be treated successfully. Regular screening acts as a vital shield, reducing mortality rates and enabling timely treatment,” he said.
He added that PAT has long supported the Foundation’s nationwide campaign to prevent and screen for breast cancer.
In 2024, to mark His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday Anniversary, PAT donated a 36-million-baht mobile gynaecological cancer screening unit, which was later given to the Kanjanabaramee Foundation to expand public access to healthcare services. This initiative followed PAT’s 2021 donation of a high-efficiency mobile mammogram unit worth 33 million baht in celebration of the organisation’s 70th anniversary.
“These efforts reflect PAT’s commitment to supporting public health initiatives in line with His Majesty’s royal guidance — to ensure Thai society remains free from serious illnesses and achieves a sustainable quality of life,” Kriengkrai concluded.
Dr Somyos stated:
“PAT is one of the first government agencies to prioritise breast cancer prevention in women. The mobile breast and gynaecological cancer screening units donated by PAT to His Majesty the King, which were then graciously bestowed upon the Kanjanabaramee Foundation, marked a significant milestone. They enabled the Foundation to expand screening services across all regions of the country and have made a tremendous contribution to public health, particularly for high-risk and underprivileged groups who otherwise lack access to healthcare and medical services.
“Over the past 11 years, the Foundation has screened more than 800,000 people, detecting approximately 7,000 early-stage breast cancer patients who received timely treatment and fully recovered. This initiative has played a vital role in increasing survival rates and reducing breast and gynaecological cancer mortality among Thai women.”
In collaboration with the Kanjanabaramee Foundation, the Khlong Toei District Office, and the Khlong Toei Public Health Service Centre 41, the PAT is inviting the public to participate in free cancer screening from October 30-31, 2025, starting from 8:30 a.m. onwards at PAT ARENA, Port Authority of Thailand. The event includes services from mobile medical units and expert physicians.
This activity is part of the nationwide campaign “October: Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month”, running from October 24 to November 22, 2025 across various areas of Bangkok.