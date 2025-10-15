Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Koh Samui and Phuket top Forbes’ 2025 retirement destinations

Chiang Mai, in northern Thailand, offers a peaceful environment rich in culture and nature, with an affordable cost of living and internationally accredited hospitals, making it ideal for those seeking a simple yet high-quality lifestyle.

Hua Hin, a seaside city close to Bangkok, boasts convenience, a well-established expatriate community, and a relaxed atmosphere while remaining near a major urban centre.

Koh Samui, the “Pearl of the Gulf of Thailand,” appeals to nature lovers with beautiful beaches, excellent food, and a variety of reasonably priced accommodation.

Phuket, a world-class tourist hub, combines modern infrastructure, advanced medical facilities, and lively communities of foreign residents, offering a vibrant lifestyle.

Thailand’s strong showing with four provinces on the list not only makes headlines but also cements the country’s status as a global retirement hub. Warm climate, easygoing lifestyle, affordable living, and the hospitality of Thai people make Thailand an essential consideration for anyone planning their retirement. Social media has even speculated that Thailand could become “the world’s retirement hub,” potentially driving further growth in real estate and service sectors.