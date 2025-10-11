Aerothai to pilot seaplane service in Phuket and Trang with operations from mid-next year

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AeroThai) is preparing to test seaplane operations between islands, piloting services in a sandbox environment in Phuket and Trang from October to November 2025. The initiative aims to provide alternative travel options for both residents and tourists.

Mallika Jirapunvanit, Deputy Minister of Transport, stated that AeroThai will study the environmental impact of seaplane operations, including propeller and engine noise, potential oil leaks, and effects on coral reefs. If no issues arise, official service is expected to begin around mid-2026.

Currently, two private companies own aircraft and are ready to operate, offering flights between airports and islands, as well as island-to-island services. The service is expected to reduce travel time, shorten distances, and support marine tourism.