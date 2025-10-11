Aerothai to pilot seaplane service in Phuket and Trang with operations from mid-next year

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand will trial seaplane operations in Phuket and Trang this year, aiming to launch official services between islands by mid-2026.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AeroThai) is preparing to test seaplane operations between islands, piloting services in a sandbox environment in Phuket and Trang from October to November 2025. The initiative aims to provide alternative travel options for both residents and tourists.

Mallika Jirapunvanit, Deputy Minister of Transport, stated that AeroThai will study the environmental impact of seaplane operations, including propeller and engine noise, potential oil leaks, and effects on coral reefs. If no issues arise, official service is expected to begin around mid-2026.

Currently, two private companies own aircraft and are ready to operate, offering flights between airports and islands, as well as island-to-island services. The service is expected to reduce travel time, shorten distances, and support marine tourism.

The Ministry of Transport has also provided guidance to AeroThai executives, focusing on five key areas:

  1. Develop aviation infrastructure: Implement new technologies to improve efficiency and safety in air traffic services.
  2. Upgrade flight routes and airspace: Ensure airspace can handle increasing traffic efficiently.
  3. Integrate operational and technological plans: Align with the development plans of Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and other regional airports, including preparation for air services at U-Tapao Airport.
  4. Lay foundations for future transport.
  5. Integrate cooperation with aviation authorities, government agencies, and private-sector partners.

 

