AEROTHAI estimates 18,530 flights during Songkran

The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI) estimates that 18,530 flights will operate through Thai airports from 11 to 17 April, coinciding with the Songkran travel period, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Thursday.

Manaporn noted that AEROTHAI expects an average of approximately 2,647 flights per day during the long Songkran holiday, marking a 14% increase compared to last year.

AEROTHAI Vice President Surachai Nuprom stated that the agency anticipates a high volume of flights and has therefore made full preparations to manage the increased air traffic during the festive period.