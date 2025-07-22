Aerothai monitors Wipha storm, braces for flight disruptions

Manaporn Charoensri, the Deputy Minister of Transport, revealed that strong Tropical Storm Wipha, from China, is intensifying and is expected to impact Thailand, particularly in the northern, northeastern, and central regions, from July 20 to 24, 2025. The storm is bringing heavy rainfall, which may affect flight visibility, and several areas may experience flash floods.

In response, she has instructed the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. (Aerothai) to closely monitor the evolving weather conditions and prepare for potential disruptions to aviation caused by adverse weather. Measures have been put in place to ensure enhanced safety and efficiency in air traffic management.

These actions are in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, aiming to provide the highest level of safety and instil confidence among passengers and aircraft operators, in alignment with the government's and Ministry of Transport's policies.

Surachai Noophrom, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Managing Director of Aerothai, added that Aerothai has been closely coordinating and monitoring meteorological data for aviation to plan air traffic management and prepare measures to address potential impacts from Tropical Storm Wipha. These measures cover four key areas: