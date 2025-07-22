Aerothai monitors Wipha storm, braces for flight disruptions

Manaporn Charoensri, the Deputy Minister of Transport, revealed that strong Tropical Storm Wipha, from China, is intensifying and is expected to impact Thailand, particularly in the northern, northeastern, and central regions, from July 20 to 24, 2025. The storm is bringing heavy rainfall, which may affect flight visibility, and several areas may experience flash floods.
In response, she has instructed the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. (Aerothai) to closely monitor the evolving weather conditions and prepare for potential disruptions to aviation caused by adverse weather. Measures have been put in place to ensure enhanced safety and efficiency in air traffic management.
These actions are in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, aiming to provide the highest level of safety and instil confidence among passengers and aircraft operators, in alignment with the government's and Ministry of Transport's policies.
Surachai Noophrom, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Managing Director of Aerothai, added that Aerothai has been closely coordinating and monitoring meteorological data for aviation to plan air traffic management and prepare measures to address potential impacts from Tropical Storm Wipha. These measures cover four key areas:
Impact on Air Traffic Services and Flight Operations: This includes requests for flight diversions to avoid adverse weather, maintaining safe distances between aircraft during bad weather, holding patterns until conditions improve, or rerouting to alternate airports. The focus will be on safety, with close coordination with relevant agencies to manage the situation effectively.
Impact on Aviation Support Services: Measures will be taken to monitor and prepare for potential disruptions such as power outages, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall leading to flooding, and effects on equipment systems.
Impact on Airport Infrastructure: This involves potential effects on runways, taxiways, and other physical infrastructure that could impact air traffic services. ANS will work closely with airports and relevant agencies to prepare for and resolve any issues that arise.
Impact on Company Facilities: This includes checks on the stability and security of facilities such as air traffic control towers, navigation aid stations, and other infrastructure to ensure their safety and functionality. Additionally, plans for managing air traffic flow will be implemented to ensure smooth, efficient, and safe flight operations.
Furthermore, all agencies have been instructed to monitor high-risk provinces closely and provide assistance in the event of flooding that might cause short-term road closures. Continuous preparedness reporting will be required to enhance monitoring throughout this period. Passengers travelling during this time may experience some flight delays, particularly during heavy rainfall or unpredictable weather conditions at airports.
Passengers are advised to stay updated with weather alerts from the Meteorological Department and information from airlines and airports, especially if flight schedules are adjusted or flights are cancelled. It is recommended to allow extra travel time to ensure timely arrivals.