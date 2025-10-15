Mae Kha Canal in Chiang Mai suffers foul water, threatening tourism hotspot

Mae Kha Canal, a well-known sightseeing spot along Ragang Road in Haiya Sub-district, Muang District, Chiang Mai, has become a hot topic this week after tourists reported foul-smelling water.
Previously, the canal’s water quality had been treated and the surrounding landscape enhanced, turning this historic waterway flowing through central Chiang Mai into a popular check-in spot over the past two years. Locals and tourists alike enjoyed strolling along the canal, taking photos beside renovated wooden houses converted into cafés, restaurants, and boutique homestays, giving the area an international ambience.
However, the water has recently returned to a polluted state, creating a quiet, under-visited atmosphere. Residents and local business owners fear that the negative impression could affect tourism, while social media users have called on authorities to address the issue urgently.
A shop owner near the head of the bridge said the clear water has been polluted for several months, sometimes appearing dark black, other times grey. Tour groups visiting in the past were often disappointed, raising concerns that negative reviews might deter future visitors. The pollution is believed to result from construction and wastewater treatment adjustments at both the upstream and downstream ends of the canal. Officials hope to complete improvements in time for the Loy Krathong festival on November 5.
Napath Prasertdee, Director of the Public Works Department of Chiang Mai Municipality, explained that during October 2025, the municipality accelerated construction on phases 2 and 3 of the Mae Kha Canal landscape improvement project. This required lowering water levels temporarily, which may have affected water management and quality control in the short term.
He added that the Wastewater Management Organisation is upgrading pumping stations and sewer systems along the canal to improve efficiency and handle current wastewater volumes. The Chiang Mai Municipality is coordinating with relevant agencies to integrate efforts and restore the canal’s water quality before the upcoming festival.