Mae Kha Canal in Chiang Mai suffers foul water, threatening tourism hotspot

Mae Kha Canal, a well-known sightseeing spot along Ragang Road in Haiya Sub-district, Muang District, Chiang Mai, has become a hot topic this week after tourists reported foul-smelling water.

Previously, the canal’s water quality had been treated and the surrounding landscape enhanced, turning this historic waterway flowing through central Chiang Mai into a popular check-in spot over the past two years. Locals and tourists alike enjoyed strolling along the canal, taking photos beside renovated wooden houses converted into cafés, restaurants, and boutique homestays, giving the area an international ambience.

However, the water has recently returned to a polluted state, creating a quiet, under-visited atmosphere. Residents and local business owners fear that the negative impression could affect tourism, while social media users have called on authorities to address the issue urgently.