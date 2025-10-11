Envi Link drives Chiang Mai’s data-based clean air revolution

Envi Link gives officials real-time insights

Siwakorn Buapong, Chiang Mai’s deputy governor, said the province has faced ongoing air pollution challenges for years, and the arrival of a unified data system like Envi Link marks a significant shift in environmental management.

The platform provides deeper, more accurate insights for assessing situations, planning responses, and implementing timely measures, he said. Using data dashboards, local administrators can now monitor real-time conditions, analyse pollution trends, and evaluate the impact of interventions systematically through data-driven decision-making.

He added that the number of hotspot burning points this year fell by more than 60% to about 4,000, compared to over 10,000 in previous years. PM2.5 levels also dropped by more than 60%, with only 60 days exceeding the national standard of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre.

The number of patients seeking medical treatment due to air pollution has also decreased significantly.

Siwakorn emphasised that the partnership between Chiang Mai and BDI is not only about using technology to combat haze, but also about creating a “clean air city model” where the government, private sector, academia, and the public can access the same data to jointly monitor and prevent pollution.

He stressed the importance of effective communication, ensuring that all communities — including ethnic groups and foreigners — are informed and involved in local environmental management.

“We believe this platform will become an essential tool for managing pollution and environmental operations, where data will drive every decision and strengthen collaboration across all sectors,” Siwakorn concluded.