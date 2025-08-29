Bangkok Airways and Samui Airport among Asia-Pacific’s Top 10 at Travel + Leisure Awards

The awards, hosted by Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau, recognize excellence in travel and hospitality across the region. Winners were determined through votes from more than 300,000 readers, travelers, and passengers worldwide, covering hotels, resorts, spas, airlines, and airports in the Asia-Pacific region. The ceremony was held at Capella Bangkok.

Accepting the awards on behalf of the company, Sutee Yongudomkit, Director of Sales Management at Bangkok Airways, said:

“Being recognized as one of the best airlines and airports in Asia-Pacific is a source of great pride. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering full-service excellence as ‘Asia’s Boutique Airline’ and highlights Samui Airport’s dedication to providing warm, attentive service and a memorable travel experience.”