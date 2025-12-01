One Bangkok welcomes Agoda as one of its largest office anchor tenants

Occupying an office space of over 26,000 square metres across seven floors in phase 1 of its relocation, Agoda will become one of the largest office anchor tenants at One Bangkok. The relocation reflects a shared vision between Agoda and One Bangkok to foster innovation, enhance employee well-being, and champion sustainable urban development.

Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited, the developer of One Bangkok, stated, “Having Agoda choose to relocate its Thailand operations to One Bangkok marks a powerful milestone in our journey to redefine the future workplace. With the office spaces at One Bangkok, we aim to encourage collaboration, and nurture well-being. We appreciate that these values resonate strongly with Agoda. At the heart of our vision is the ambition to foster a thriving ecosystem and vibrant community where world-class organisations can connect and grow. We look forward to working hand in hand with Agoda to cultivate this unique environment where the community can flourish.”

Mr. Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer, Agoda, added, "Changing homes is never a lighthearted decision but I couldn’t be more excited to embark on Agoda’s new chapter at One Bangkok. This move represents our commitment to providing the best possible environment for our employees, focusing on collaboration. The state-of-the-art facilities at One Bangkok, with seamlessly connected floors, form the perfect home for us to continue building world-class tech and delivering exceptional travel experiences."