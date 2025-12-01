One Bangkok welcomes Agoda as one of its largest office anchor tenants

Occupying an office space of over 26,000 square metres across seven floors in phase 1 of its relocation, Agoda will become one of the largest office anchor tenants at One Bangkok. The relocation reflects a shared vision between Agoda and One Bangkok to foster innovation, enhance employee well-being, and champion sustainable urban development.
Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited, the developer of One Bangkok, stated, “Having Agoda choose to relocate its Thailand operations to One Bangkok marks a powerful milestone in our journey to redefine the future workplace. With the office spaces at One Bangkok, we aim to encourage collaboration, and nurture well-being. We appreciate that these values resonate strongly with Agoda. At the heart of our vision is the ambition to foster a thriving ecosystem and vibrant community where world-class organisations can connect and grow. We look forward to working hand in hand with Agoda to cultivate this unique environment where the community can flourish.”
Mr. Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer, Agoda, added, "Changing homes is never a lighthearted decision but I couldn’t be more excited to embark on Agoda’s new chapter at One Bangkok. This move represents our commitment to providing the best possible environment for our employees, focusing on collaboration. The state-of-the-art facilities at One Bangkok, with seamlessly connected floors, form the perfect home for us to continue building world-class tech and delivering exceptional travel experiences."
Agoda’s new office at One Bangkok is envisioned to be a vibrant hub of creativity and connection. Its cutting-edge design will include unique features and creative layouts specifically designed to elevate employee engagement, foster seamless collaboration across teams, and authentically embody the forward-thinking spirit of a leading tech company in Asia.
The expansive office floorplates of One Bangkok, demonstrably the largest among Bangkok office buildings, provide the perfect canvas for Agoda’s ‘campus office’ concept. Its bespoke design comfortably accommodates Agoda’s local workforce of nearly 4,000 employees and seamlessly fits with Agoda’s progressive approach to flexible work, ensuring both adaptability and productivity.
One Bangkok’s unique capability to provide a tailor-made, build-to-suit’ solution was a critical differentiator, enabling Agoda to create an environment precisely suited to its unique operational requirements that prioritise employee well-being. Featuring a large floorplate and a flexible open-plan design, One Bangkok provides not only expansive space but also the adaptability needed to support Agoda’s dynamic growth.
Another factor in Agoda’s decision to move was One Bangkok’s commitment to sustainable design, integrating green building principles across its development. According to CBRE’s 2025 Asia Pacific Office Occupier Survey, tenants actively seek to elevate the workplace experience as a top priority focusing on employee well-being, workplace optimisation, and high-quality, centrally located modern offices.
For Agoda, One Bangkok’s extensive green spaces with 50% of the district land area dedicated to lush public landscapes and its energy-efficient designs across all buildings embody a holistic approach to creating a vibrant, resilient, and future-proof environment.
The project has garnered certifications such as WiredScore and SmartScore Neighbourhoods for digital connectivity and smart building technology, alongside LEED Platinum certification for Neighbourhood Development, and is currently seeking WELL Certification for occupant health and well-being.