“ONE BANGKOK ONEDEROUS CHRISTMAS 2025: The Onedertale Christmas”



Embark on an Imaginative Journey Across One Bangkok’s Four Enchanting Zones:

One Bangkok Boulevard: Prepare to be mesmerised by our signature centrepiece, the magnificent "Enchanted Pagoda Christmas Tree", a creation that flawlessly fuses the grandeur of Thai architecture with the quintessential spirit of Christmas. Adorned beneath its exquisite spire, the tree's base draws inspiration from Bangkok's iconic landmarks and vibrant neighbourhoods - from the timeless grace of the old town and the classic charm of the Yaowarat shophouses to the majestic serenity of Hua Lamphong and the dynamic pulse of Silom - artfully woven into a story right here in the heart of Bangkok. Continue along the 'Boulevard of Onederful Light,' a pathway of shimmering starlight that guides you into the heart of The Onedertale Christmas. Discover "The Magical Frosted Forest," where legendary Thai creatures such as the Kinnara and Kinnari, elephants, swans, Nagas, and charming Thai cats gather to dance merrily on this joyful night.

A Kaleidoscope of Activities and Special Experiences Await

Moonlit Jazz in the Park: Surrender to the captivating sounds of live jazz under a canopy of stars every weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) on 28-30 November, 5-7 December, and 12-14 December 2025. Enjoy two mesmerising sessions from 19:00 – 19:45 and 20:00 – 20:45 at One Bangkok Park.

Be entertained by dynamic live music performances from an array of leading artists, rotating daily to deliver continuous delight from 18 – 31 December 2025 at One Bangkok Park. Christmas Markets: Onedertale Christmas Market (by the Cloud): Wander through this Christmas market, conceptualised around 'Creative Living.' Discover unique gifts, exquisite design products, engaging activities, and hands-on workshops perfect for the entire family. Available from 20 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 at The Stories Square. Onederous Christmas Market (by Baanlaesuan): Indulge in a treasure trove of goods, gourmet food and drink, and exceptional decorations from charming stalls lining the Boulevard of Starlight. Experience a warm Christmas ambiance as you explore special gifts, captivating designs, chic home décor, and inspiring 'trees of happiness' that perfectly embody the spirit of giving. Open from 5 – 28 December 2025, 15:00 - 22:00, at One Bangkok Boulevard. Santa’s Express Market: Enjoy a delightful shopping experience, selecting countless festive gifts from 1 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 on B1 Floor, Parade Zone. LEGO X'Mas Market: Dive into a world of LEGO with activities, brick art installations, and fabulous photo opportunities to build lasting memories. From 20 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 at Parade Square, G Floor, Parade Zone.

Onederous Christmas Troupe: Witness a fantastical parade featuring beloved characters from "The Onedertale," who will infuse the entire district with colour and excitement. Accompanying them are the "Christmas Band" and "Whimsical Carnival" circus troupe, guaranteeing smiles and laughter for everyone. Performances take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 12 December 2025 and 1 January 2026, with special extended appearances on Christmas (24-25 December 2025) and New Year (31 December 2025 and 1 January 2026).

On Christmas Day, the air throughout One Bangkok will resonate with the magical sound of traditional Christmas carols, performed by a professional choir, on 25 December 2025 at One Bangkok Park. Prepare for "One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026": Join the celebration to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new. Don't miss the special surprises designed to build anticipation for the monumental New Year's Eve countdown in the heart of Bangkok on 31 December 2025.







Exclusive for One Bangkok Members: Shop, Enjoy, and Win More with Unbeatable Promotions, Premium Privileges, and Prizes Worth Over 20 Million Baht!

Lucky Draw for Grand Prizes of the Year: For every THB 2,500 spent per receipt or 5 loyalty points used, you receive 1 chance to be a lucky winner of over 111 magnificent prizes, including a luxurious Mercedes-Benz and many other rewards, with a total value exceeding THB 10 million.

Calendar of Wishes: Unlock Daily Rewards (14 November 2025 – 4 January 2026): Discover two enchanting Calendar of Wishes stations. On G Floor, Parade Zone, look for the Calendar of Wishes: Happiness Vending Machine for delightful gift dispensing. On G Floor, The Storeys Zone, engage with the Calendar of Wishes: The Lucky Conveyor, a belt of happiness delivering joy and good fortune as the year concludes. Receive special daily prizes by simply using 3 loyalty points, or for Traveller members, present a receipt of THB 1,500 or more to gain 1 game entry for a chance to win the coveted daily grand prize (Sur-Prize of the Day) worth THB 10,000, and over 32,838 other prizes, totalling more than THB 5.2 million.

Redeem your loyalty points for complimentary photo opportunities with Santa Claus. Credit Card Privileges: Enjoy exclusive benefits, including cashback of up to 17% when you spend with participating leading credit cards, subject to specified terms and conditions.

Join us in celebrating a fantastical, imaginative Christmas and create truly unforgettable memories with your loved ones at "ONE BANGKOK ONEDEROUS CHRISTMAS 2025: The Onedertale Christmas," running from 14 November 2025 to 4 January 2026.

Stay abreast of all the latest news and promotions via the One Bangkok Retail application, our official website WWW.ONEBANGKOK.COM, or by following us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LINE Official Account @onebangkokretail. Don't miss out on unparalleled shopping experiences and exclusive privileges!