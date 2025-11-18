Bangkok – 17 November 2025 – One Bangkok, the global lifestyle destination in the heart of Bangkok, is ready to conjure up another unforgettable festive spectacle with 'ONE BANGKOK ONEDEROUS CHRISTMAS 2025'." This year, under the captivating theme "The Onedertale Christmas," the entire district will be transformed into a fairytale land, where imaginative artistry harmonises with the cherished spirit of the season. Beneath a canopy of twinkling winter lights, beloved Christmas characters, from Santa and his reindeer to snowmen and gingerbread families, gather for a wondrous celebration of joy and enchantment. Prepare for a spectacular array of activities and entertainment, including Christmas Troupe parades, Christmas Markets, and countless picturesque photo opportunities. The festivities, complemented by various irresistible promotions and special offers, will run from today to 4 January 2026.
Palinee Kongchansiri, Chief Retail Officer of One Bangkok, stated: "In this festive season marking the year's culmination, One Bangkok is delighted to offer happiness and truly special gifts to all visitors with 'ONE BANGKOK ONEDEROUS CHRISTMAS 2025: The Onedertale Christmas.' Our entire precinct will blossom into a realm of wonder, brimming with engaging activities designed for every age and interest. We invite everyone to join us in forging cherished memories and moments of pure delight, further cementing our reputation as the unrivalled hub for distinctive and diverse experiences”
Join us in celebrating a fantastical, imaginative Christmas and create truly unforgettable memories with your loved ones at "ONE BANGKOK ONEDEROUS CHRISTMAS 2025: The Onedertale Christmas," running from 14 November 2025 to 4 January 2026.
