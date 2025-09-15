Prime Minister Anutin orders probe into unusual gold exports to Cambodia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an urgent investigation into the unusually high volume of gold exports to Cambodia, tasking incoming Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas with the probe.
The prime minister stated that if any illegal activity is discovered, legal action will be taken to protect the stability of the Thai economy.
Speaking after a discussion with Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) on Monday, Anutin said the government is committed to positioning Thailand as an economic and industrial hub for ASEAN.
He stressed the importance of listening to all business sectors to quickly address obstacles and boost national competitiveness.
The prime minister also addressed the impact of the strengthening baht on exports, noting that he has instructed the Ministry of Finance to consult with the industrial sector on potential countermeasures.
On the issue of the Thai-Cambodian border, Anutin said that border crossings remain closed and the government will proceed cautiously, using both diplomatic and security channels.
Regarding the Land Bridge project, the prime minister confirmed that the government is open to all feedback but must first study its investment and long-term economic benefits, with a focus on geopolitical considerations that would support the nation's growth.
Anutin also reassured the public that economic stimulus measures are ready to be implemented immediately after the government's policy statement is delivered.
He advised people to wait for the official details on the "Khon La Khrueng" co-payment scheme, which will be announced by the Ministry of Finance.