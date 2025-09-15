Prime Minister Anutin orders probe into unusual gold exports to Cambodia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an urgent investigation into the unusually high volume of gold exports to Cambodia, tasking incoming Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas with the probe.

The prime minister stated that if any illegal activity is discovered, legal action will be taken to protect the stability of the Thai economy.

Speaking after a discussion with Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) on Monday, Anutin said the government is committed to positioning Thailand as an economic and industrial hub for ASEAN.

He stressed the importance of listening to all business sectors to quickly address obstacles and boost national competitiveness.