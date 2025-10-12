Vietnam drafts new decree to tighten control on temporary imports and re-exports

According to a report by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, via its Office of Commercial Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade is drafting a new decree to replace Decree No. 69/2018 on foreign trade management.

The proposed regulation aims to strengthen oversight of temporary importation for re-export activities by setting a maximum storage period of 60 days, extendable only twice for up to 30 days each. The previous law did not specify any time limits. The measure seeks to enhance transparency in Vietnam’s trade system and reduce the risk of illicit trade.

Vietnam has long faced problems with temporary import schemes being exploited for smuggling, particularly along routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Cambodia and through return-import channels from Cambodia. Key border provinces such as Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Long An, Dong Thap, An Giang, and Kien Giang have been under sustained pressure from such activities.