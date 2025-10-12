Vietnam–Thailand relations expected to grow stronger

BANGKOK — Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung has expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries will continue to expand and deepen under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development regionally and globally.

Addressing a ceremony on October 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day, the diplomat briefed participants on Vietnam's situation, saying that from a poor, war-torn nation, Vietnam has transformed into a dynamic economy, with GDP reaching more than US$476 billion in 2024. Living standards, education, and cultural life have improved markedly.