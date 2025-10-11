Vietnam Ministry proposes tax on gold bullion transactions

The Ministry of Finance has submitted a proposal to include in the draft amended Law on Personal Income Tax a provision to impose personal income tax on transactions involving gold bullion transfers, with an initial tax rate of 0.1 % of the transaction value.

The proposal excludes raw gold, gold jewellery and fine-art gold from taxation.

Nguyen Quang Huy from the Faculty of Finance and Banking at Nguyen Trai University said the proposal marks a significant move reflecting the State’s effort to strengthen oversight of a market long associated with speculative risks and volatility.

In practice, gold bullion is mainly used for hoarding or short-term speculation. Therefore, taxing these transactions is necessary to enhance transparency, curb speculative trading and contribute to the State budget revenue.