TMD warns of more rain nationwide as low-pressure system brings heavy showers to the South and Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Wednesday that an active low-pressure cell covering the southern coast of Vietnam is drawing moisture-laden easterly winds into Thailand, while the high-pressure system over the upper country is beginning to weaken.
As a result, rainfall will increase across upper Thailand, with isolated heavy showers likely in the Northeast, while cool mornings are expected to persist in the North and Northeast. The TMD advised residents in these regions to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the monsoon trough across the central South is intensifying, bringing more widespread rain and isolated heavy downpours. People in southern provinces are urged to remain cautious of flash floods and water accumulation in low-lying areas.
Moderate winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the upper Gulf and upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, while waves in the lower Gulf and lower Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, also exceeding 2 metres during storms.
All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool. Isolated rain/thundershowers mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 18-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-35 °C. Cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 8-17 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool. Scattered rain/thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 27-33 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 15-19 °C.
Central: Cloudy. Isolated rain/thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
East: Isolated rain/thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 28-32 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperature 22-26 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cloudy. Isolated rain/thundershowers. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.