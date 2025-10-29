TMD warns of more rain nationwide as low-pressure system brings heavy showers to the South and Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Wednesday that an active low-pressure cell covering the southern coast of Vietnam is drawing moisture-laden easterly winds into Thailand, while the high-pressure system over the upper country is beginning to weaken.

As a result, rainfall will increase across upper Thailand, with isolated heavy showers likely in the Northeast, while cool mornings are expected to persist in the North and Northeast. The TMD advised residents in these regions to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the monsoon trough across the central South is intensifying, bringing more widespread rain and isolated heavy downpours. People in southern provinces are urged to remain cautious of flash floods and water accumulation in low-lying areas.

Moderate winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the upper Gulf and upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, while waves in the lower Gulf and lower Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, also exceeding 2 metres during storms.

All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.