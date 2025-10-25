TMD warns of heavy rain and rough seas in the South as temperature rises in the North

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday reported that a strong monsoon trough extends across the lower South, while a moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the upper Gulf, the upper South, and the upper Andaman Sea.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the lower South. Residents are advised to be cautious of thundershowers, heavy rainfall, and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflow, particularly near foothills and low-lying areas. Travellers are urged to avoid flood-prone zones.
Winds and waves offshore are forecast to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers in both the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea. In the lower Gulf and Andaman Sea, waves are expected around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.
The moderate high-pressure system from China, covering upper Thailand, is expected to weaken, leading to a 1-2 °C increase in temperature and isolated light rain in upper Thailand. Morning temperatures remain cool across the North, Northeast, and Central regions.
Residents in upper Thailand, particularly in the North and Northeast, are advised to take care of their health due to the changeable weather.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool and 1-2 °C rise in temperature. Isolated light rains. Minimum temperature 19-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 9-15 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool and 1-2 °C rise in temperature. Isolated light rains in the lower part. Minimum temperature 19-23 °C. Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 12-16 °C.
Central: Morning cool and 1-2 °C rise in temperature. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.
East: Cloudy and 1-2 °C rise in temperature. Isolated light rains mostly along the coast. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 28-32 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 28-31 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cloudy and 1-2 °C rise in temperature. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.