TMD warns of heavy rain and rough seas in the South as temperature rises in the North

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday reported that a strong monsoon trough extends across the lower South, while a moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the upper Gulf, the upper South, and the upper Andaman Sea.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the lower South. Residents are advised to be cautious of thundershowers, heavy rainfall, and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflow, particularly near foothills and low-lying areas. Travellers are urged to avoid flood-prone zones.

Winds and waves offshore are forecast to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers in both the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea. In the lower Gulf and Andaman Sea, waves are expected around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.

The moderate high-pressure system from China, covering upper Thailand, is expected to weaken, leading to a 1-2 °C increase in temperature and isolated light rain in upper Thailand. Morning temperatures remain cool across the North, Northeast, and Central regions.

Residents in upper Thailand, particularly in the North and Northeast, are advised to take care of their health due to the changeable weather.