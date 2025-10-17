TMD warns of heavy rains in South and new tropical depression

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2025

TMD warns of heavy rain in 70% of southern areas and a new tropical depression in the Pacific expected to intensify soon.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the South, warning residents of potential flash floods.
  • A new tropical depression over the Pacific Ocean is expected to strengthen and move towards China's Hainan Island.
  • The tropical depression is not expected to move into or directly impact Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast that thunderstorms will continue over upper Thailand in the next 24 hours. 

The South will experience widespread thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall expected in some areas, due to the influence of easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the country, and the Andaman Sea.

Residents in the South are advised to remain alert for possible flash floods, heavy rain, and accumulated rainfall, and to exercise caution when travelling through flood-prone areas.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around one metre in height, and over two metres in stormy areas. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Tropical depression in Pacific expected to intensify

Between October 18 and 20, a tropical depression over the Pacific Ocean is expected to strengthen further and move across northern Philippines into the upper South China Sea.

It is projected to approach Hainan Island, China, between October 21 and 22 before weakening rapidly. The storm is not expected to move into Thailand.

Thailand weather forecast (6pm today to 6pm tomorrow)

  • North: Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 22-24 °C; Maximum temperature 32–34 °C.
     
  • Northeast: Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, especially in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum temperature 23-24 °C; Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
     
  • Central: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
     
  • East: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, and Trat; Minimum temperature 24–25 °C; Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
     
  • South (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some provinces, including Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 23–25 °C; Maximum temperature 32-33 °C.
     
  • South (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, especially in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun; Minimum temperature 23-25 °C; Maximum temperature 32–34 °C.
     
  • Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area; Minimum temperature 24–26 °C; Maximum temperature 34–35 °C.

 

