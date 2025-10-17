TMD warns of heavy rains in South and new tropical depression

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast that thunderstorms will continue over upper Thailand in the next 24 hours.

The South will experience widespread thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall expected in some areas, due to the influence of easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the country, and the Andaman Sea.

Residents in the South are advised to remain alert for possible flash floods, heavy rain, and accumulated rainfall, and to exercise caution when travelling through flood-prone areas.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around one metre in height, and over two metres in stormy areas. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.