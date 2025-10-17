Heavy rain warning as tropical depression approaches South China Sea

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that easterly and southeasterly winds prevail across Thailand, the Gulf, and the Andaman Sea. Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the southern regions, while isolated thundershowers are likely in the northern and upper parts of the country. Residents in affected areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall and potential flooding, and to avoid travelling through known flood-prone zones.

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around 1 metre, with waves exceeding 2 metres in thundershower conditions. All ships are advised to proceed with caution and to avoid areas affected by thundershowers.

In addition, a tropical depression located east of the Philippines is expected to intensify and move into the South China Sea between October 18-19, which could further influence rainfall and weather conditions across the region.