Heavy rain warning as tropical depression approaches South China Sea

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that easterly and southeasterly winds prevail across Thailand, the Gulf, and the Andaman Sea. Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the southern regions, while isolated thundershowers are likely in the northern and upper parts of the country. Residents in affected areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall and potential flooding, and to avoid travelling through known flood-prone zones.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around 1 metre, with waves exceeding 2 metres in thundershower conditions. All ships are advised to proceed with caution and to avoid areas affected by thundershowers.
In addition, a tropical depression located east of the Philippines is expected to intensify and move into the South China Sea between October 18-19, which could further influence rainfall and weather conditions across the region.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Sukhothai. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 34-35 °C.