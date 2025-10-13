Four Chao Phraya basin dams reach 94% capacity as more heavy rains forecast

The four major dams in the Chao Phraya River basin have reached 94% of their combined capacity, while the Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rain across Thailand this week.

The Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) reported on Monday that the Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kaew Noi Bamrung Dan, and Pa Sak Jolasid dams were currently holding a total of 23.293 billion cubic metres of water, or 94% of their combined capacity.

The centre said the four dams could still receive an additional 1.583 billion cubic metres of water before reaching full capacity.