Four Chao Phraya basin dams reach 94% capacity as more heavy rains forecast

The four major dams in the Chao Phraya River basin have reached 94% of their combined capacity, while the Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rain across Thailand this week.
The Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) reported on Monday that the Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kaew Noi Bamrung Dan, and Pa Sak Jolasid dams were currently holding a total of 23.293 billion cubic metres of water, or 94% of their combined capacity.
The centre said the four dams could still receive an additional 1.583 billion cubic metres of water before reaching full capacity.
Across the country, 483 large and medium-sized dams now contain a combined 66.263 billion cubic metres of water — equivalent to 87% of their total storage capacity — with room for another 10.253 billion cubic metres.
At 6am on Monday, water flow through the Chao Phraya River at the C.2 hydrological station in Nakhon Sawan was recorded at 2,639 cubic metres per second, while the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat was releasing water at a rate of 2,300 cubic metres per second, the SWOC said.
The Meteorological Department forecast that the northern and upper central regions will experience more rain, including isolated heavy showers, from Tuesday to Thursday.
From Friday to Sunday (October 19), isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the Central region, Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the upper South, due to the influence of a monsoon trough and a low-pressure system over the upper Gulf of Thailand.