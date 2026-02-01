Thailand’s electric rail network to cover 550+ km: Update on ongoing and upcoming projects

Thailand's electric mass transit rail network in Bangkok and its surrounding areas is progressing according to the master plan. With a goal of 33 routes spanning 553.41 kilometers, the country is making significant strides in urban transport development. As of now, 50.57% of the planned network, covering 279.84 kilometers, is already operational, according to the Department of Rail Transport.
The existing operational rail network includes several key lines, serving a growing number of commuters in Bangkok. These routes include:
Green Line:
Blue Line:
Airport Rail Link: 28.70 km
Purple Line: Bang Bua Thong–Taopoon: 23 km
Gold Line: 1.88 km
Red Line:
Yellow Line: 30.40 km
Pink Line:
Several major projects are underway, with new lines set to begin service in the coming years:
1. Expected to Open in 2028
2. Expected to Open in 2030
Recently, two additional rail lines have been approved, with contracts expected to be signed in 2026 and construction planned to begin soon:
Once current projects are completed, there are still 12 rail lines waiting for approval. These include additional connections for the Green, Red, Blue, and Gray lines, as well as extensions to the Yellow Line, which will expand the reach of the electric rail network to more parts of the city and surrounding areas.
Expected routes include:
The completed network is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and provide efficient public transport options for residents and commuters in Bangkok and beyond. With continued investment, Thailand is set to become a leader in regional electric rail transport.