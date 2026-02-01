Thailand’s electric rail network to cover 550+ km: Update on ongoing and upcoming projects

Thailand’s electric rail network, covering 33 routes and 553.41 km, is expanding rapidly, with several projects under construction and new lines planned to open by 2027.

Thailand's electric mass transit rail network in Bangkok and its surrounding areas is progressing according to the master plan. With a goal of 33 routes spanning 553.41 kilometers, the country is making significant strides in urban transport development. As of now, 50.57% of the planned network, covering 279.84 kilometers, is already operational, according to the Department of Rail Transport.

Currently Operational Rail Routes

The existing operational rail network includes several key lines, serving a growing number of commuters in Bangkok. These routes include:

Green Line:

  • Mo Chit–Samut Prakan: 37.10 km
  • Mo Chit–Saphan Mai–Ku Kot: 18.70 km
  • Sport Complex–Bang Wa: 14 km

Blue Line:

  • Bang Sue–Hua Lamphong: 20 km
  • Hua Lamphong–Bang Khae: 14 km
  • Bang Sue–Tha Phra: 13 km

Airport Rail Link: 28.70 km

Purple Line: Bang Bua Thong–Taopoon: 23 km

Gold Line: 1.88 km

Red Line:

  • Bang Sue–Rangsit: 26.30 km
  • Bang Sue–Taling Chan: 15.26 km

Yellow Line: 30.40 km

Pink Line:

  • Kraai–Min Buri: 34.50 km
  • Srirat–Muang Thong Thani: 3 km

Ongoing Projects and Future Openings

Several major projects are underway, with new lines set to begin service in the coming years:

1. Expected to Open in 2028

  • Orange Line: Cultural Center–Min Buri (22.50 km)

2. Expected to Open in 2030

  • Purple Line: Taopoon–Ratchburana (Kanchanaphisek Ring Road) (23.60 km)
  • Orange Line: Cultural Center–Bang Khun Non (13.40 km)

Two New Rail Lines Set to Begin Construction in 2026

Recently, two additional rail lines have been approved, with contracts expected to be signed in 2026 and construction planned to begin soon:

  • Red Line: Siriraj–Taling Chan–Salaya (20.50 km)
  • Red Line: Rangsit–Thammasat University Rangsit Campus (8.84 km)

Future Rail Lines Awaiting Approval

Once current projects are completed, there are still 12 rail lines waiting for approval. These include additional connections for the Green, Red, Blue, and Gray lines, as well as extensions to the Yellow Line, which will expand the reach of the electric rail network to more parts of the city and surrounding areas.

Expected routes include:

  • ARL: Phaya Thai–Don Muang (21.80 km)
  • Red Line: Bang Sue–Hua Lamphong (5.76 km)
  • Green Line: Samut Prakan–Bang Pu (9.50 km)
  • Blue Line: Bang Khae–Phutthamonthon Sai 4 (8 km)

The completed network is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and provide efficient public transport options for residents and commuters in Bangkok and beyond. With continued investment, Thailand is set to become a leader in regional electric rail transport.
 

