U.N. warns of collapse from unpaid fees and budget rules

This warning, revealed by Reuters on Friday (January 28), marks his most urgent statement yet regarding the organisation's escalating liquidity crisis.

Guterres has been vocal about the worsening situation but emphasised that the crisis is now threatening the delivery of essential programs and could lead to a complete financial collapse in the near future.

His letter, sent to ambassadors on Friday, follows ongoing challenges with the US reducing its contributions to the U.N., particularly its voluntary funding to U.N. agencies, and withholding mandatory payments to both the regular and peacekeeping budgets.

The US, which historically contributes 22% of the core budget, has consistently slashed funding, with President Donald Trump stating that while the U.N. has "great potential," it is not fulfilling its mission.