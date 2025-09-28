Cambodian foreign minister accuses neighbour of undermining peace

Prak expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for mediating talks that led to a ceasefire, ending clashes that had caused deaths, injuries, destruction, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

He cautioned that the truce remained fragile despite commitments by both sides to uphold it strictly. True credibility, he said, depended on actions matching words.

“Regrettably, the continued unilateral actions by our neighbour, the use of military force instead of agreed mechanisms, unilateral maps instead of internationally recognised ones drawn under treaty obligations, and many other acts, undermine efforts to build confidence and peace,” he declared.

Prak voiced particular concern over the reported expulsion of Cambodian civilians and threats to apply domestic laws against them, with hundreds more at risk of removal from areas where they had lived for decades.

He stressed that such measures in disputed border areas violated not only the terms of the ceasefire but also joint agreements on border settlement. “These actions amount to a violation of Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the rights and dignity of many Cambodians,” he said.