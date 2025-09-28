Cambodian foreign minister accuses neighbour of undermining peace

Prak expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for mediating talks that led to a ceasefire, ending clashes that had caused deaths, injuries, destruction, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians.
He cautioned that the truce remained fragile despite commitments by both sides to uphold it strictly. True credibility, he said, depended on actions matching words.
“Regrettably, the continued unilateral actions by our neighbour, the use of military force instead of agreed mechanisms, unilateral maps instead of internationally recognised ones drawn under treaty obligations, and many other acts, undermine efforts to build confidence and peace,” he declared.
Prak voiced particular concern over the reported expulsion of Cambodian civilians and threats to apply domestic laws against them, with hundreds more at risk of removal from areas where they had lived for decades.
He stressed that such measures in disputed border areas violated not only the terms of the ceasefire but also joint agreements on border settlement. “These actions amount to a violation of Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the rights and dignity of many Cambodians,” he said.
Prak Sokhonn told the United Nations General Assembly that Cambodia has strictly and transparently abided by the ceasefire agreement, showing sincerity at every stage of implementation and exercising utmost restraint despite repeated provocations.
Referring to an incident on Saturday, Prak said Cambodian forces were accused of firing first near a sensitive border area, but insisted that was untrue. He said Cambodia had refrained from any retaliation in order to demonstrate its commitment to peace.
The minister called for negotiations and peaceful settlement of all outstanding issues, urging strict compliance with the ceasefire, respect for bilateral agreements, and adherence to international law, including the UN Charter and ASEAN principles. He also appealed for continued support from the ASEAN Chair, member states, the UN Secretary-General, relevant agencies, and world leaders to help de-escalate tensions, promote dialogue, and prevent further tragedies.
“Cambodia is a small country focused on rebuilding its economy and improving the lives of its people. We pose no threat to the sovereignty of any nation. We will always defend our independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and the use of force will be a last resort,” Prak said.
He concluded by pledging that Cambodia would continue every effort to restore trust and normalcy, promote peaceful coexistence and good neighbourly relations, and turn border areas into zones of peace, friendship, cooperation, and shared prosperity.