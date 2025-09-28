Villagers in Nam Yuen flee to shelters as border clashes spark fear

Tensions flared again on Saturday (27 September) after Cambodian forces allegedly attempted to provoke clashes near the disputed Chong An Ma area in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

According to Thai authorities, at 12.02pm Cambodian troops fired heavy weapons from Hill 677 towards Thai positions at Hill 600 and Hill 527, while also exchanging small-arms fire intermittently.

The skirmish was contained within the area before subsiding, but both sides have since reinforced their positions and remain on high alert.